Havre de Grace mayor looks forward to 2018 [Letter]

The following open letter was written by the mayor of Havre de Grace. A copy was provided for publication in The Aegis, The Record and on www.theaegis.com. Ed.

Citizens of Havre de Grace,

As we welcome the New Year, I look forward to 2018, because it means we can continue working as a community to build upon the successes of our past year.

2017 was a landmark year for our city. Together, we continued moving Havre de Grace forward as a strong and innovative 21st-century city. We successfully opened the Cultural Arts Center at The Opera House, Harford County’s first performing arts center. We made improvements to Tydings Park, making this beautiful space more accessible to everyone, with the completion of all the all-access playground and ADA compliant walkways throughout the park.

We made significant upgrades to our War Memorial, honoring and preserving the memories of our hometown heroes. We strengthened our infrastructure. We welcomed thousands of visitors to our city. We benefited from major entrepreneurial investments into our business community, and we saw significant growth in our housing market.

These accomplishments not only increased our vitality, they helped prepare Havre de Grace for a prosperous future. The next decade will prove to be the most important in our city’s history. Projects on our horizon include a $81 million middle/high school facility, encompassing the latest technology and tools for the education of our students, a modern medical facility, and the construction of a new $1 billion train bridge. These projects will pay huge dividends to our city, including a significant economic stimulus that will sustain our city's infrastructure and maintain strong home values for years to come.

As we embrace the future, we must remember that it’s our community pride and shared sense of duty that serves as the fabric of our city. If you haven’t already, I ask you to get involved. Attend a community meeting, volunteer with a local organization, and participate in any way you can to improve our city.

I ask you to help me fulfill our most important commitments: honoring our hometown heroes, paying respect to our public safety community, advocating for our students, and serving all citizens of our city.

Most importantly, as a twenty-first century city, I ask you to continue making Havre de Grace a welcoming community for everyone. As great as 2017 was for the City of Havre de Grace, 2018 looks to be even better! Here's wishing you all a happy, healthy, prosperous New Year.

Mayor William T. Martin

Havre de Grace