End to 'road-kill bill' remains top priority for most, but not all, Harford legislators in 2017 session

While Harford County's overwhelmingly Republican legislators are marshaling forces to support Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's effort to repeal a transportation project funding scoring system that was approved over Hogan's loud objections last winter, the lone Democrat in the local delegation is saying: Not so fast.

Southern Harford Del. Mary Ann Lisanti says the scoring system, which Hogan and other critics have dubbed the "road kill bill," has merits and caused little, if no adverse impact on Harford, because the local projects the critics say won't get funded, principally the widening of the Bel Air Bypass between Fallston and Hickory from two to four lanes and construction of a roundabout at Routes 7 and 159 in Perryman, were never in the state's plans to be funded, anyway.

Lisanti, whose district includes Aberdeen, Havre de Grace and the surrounding areas, called criticism of the scoring system "disingenuous."

"To tell the public that two projects are not gong to be funded is inaccurate... you can't lose something that you don't have," she said.

Lisanti said Harford County has received state funding for Route 22 improvements in Aberdeen as part of the BRAC process that brought more civilian workers to Aberdeen Proving Ground during the past decade.

But the Perryman roundabout, which supporters say is necessary to ease congestion in one of the region's densest industrial areas, has been an "afterthought," she said, and a long-term solution to congestion in Perryman would be extending Route 159 so it intersects with Route 40, taking pressure off Route 7.

"The bottom line is that projects on the Route 40 corridor and in the municipalities of Aberdeen and Havre de Grace have a better chance of being funded," Lisanti said of the new system. "We have a higher density of population and more cars."

Most of Harford's other six delegates and its three state senators, all Republicans, say the "road kill bill" has to be killed in the 2017 legislative session which began last Wednesday and ends April 10.

Hogan, a Republican, spoke up against the transportation scoring system before the current session got started, listing its repeal as a major objective. The legislation creating the scoring system was approved by the Democratic-controlled General Assembly last year. The governor vetoed it, but the lawmakers easily overrode his veto.

Hogan has claimed the scoring system, which takes into account multiple factors about each project, including the size of the population that would benefit from it, puts his administration in a position of funding the projects in areas with the largest populations, such as the Washington, D.C., suburbs in Montgomery and Prince George's counties.

Southern Harford Del. Glen Glass echoed those sentiments.

"It takes money that would go to Harford County and it sends it to Montgomery County," said Glass, who like Lisanti represents the county's Route 40 corridor.

Republican Sen. J.B. Jennings, of Joppa, said in a statement that the rankings strip decision-making authority about transportation projects from the governor and local governments.

"One doesn't have to be a prophet to realize that mass transit and urban projects will score higher than rural roads," Jennings stated in an emailed newsletter about the start of the 2017 session.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman expressed concerns recently that the scoring system will make it even harder to get funding for the two Harford projects, the Bypass widening and the Perryman roundabout, which he noted had been studied and discussed – but not funded for construction – during much of the 16 years he spent as a state delegate and state senator before becoming county executive two years ago.

Glassman announced in his State of the County Address last week that he would pursue federal PILOT – Payment in Lieu of Taxes – funding for the roundabout.

Lisanti's office provided a copy of a letter written by Warren Deschenaux, executive director of the nonpartisan Maryland Department of Legislative Services, who noted 31 of 71 projects at risk of cancellation because of the scoring system – according to Hogan – are not funded in the state's draft Consolidated Transportation Plan for 2017 to 2022, including the two in Harford.

"An additional $761 million would be available over the fiscal 2017-2022 period covered by the Draft CTP were it not being held in reserve to increase Highway User Revenues going to local government," Deschenaux wrote in his Dec. 15, 2016 letter, which was addressed to Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller and House Speaker Michael Busch, both Democrats.

The director also noted Maryland Department of Transportation officials decreased spending for the current CTP by almost $1 billion, compared to the prior six-year plan, because of the state's "downward revisions in revenue estimates and increased spending assumptions."

"Based on this analysis, it would appear that the fiscal realities are likely to have a much bigger impact on MDOT's ability to include projects in the CTP than the requirement under the Act that major projects be assigned a score," Deschenaux wrote.

'Busy' session

Regardless where they stand on the transportation scoring issues, the Harford legislators say they expect this will be a busy legislative session. It also will be the final one of their term without an election looming, as will be the case in 2018.

"It's going to be a busy session," Glass said. "It's going to be really busy."