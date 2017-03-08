Harford offers seminars on financial powers of attorney, advance medical directives

From the office of Harford County Executive Barry Glassman:

Legal documents such as a financial power of attorney and advance medical directive can ease the burden of resolving legal issues in cases of catastrophic illness or injury to yourself or a loved one.

Harford County's "Decisions That Determine Your Destiny" program offers free advice and assistance drafting these important legal documents to ensure that personal wishes are followed when difficult circumstances arise.

Launched in 2016 through a partnership between the Harford County Department of Community Services and the Harford Bar Foundation, Decisions That Determine Your Destiny will be offered again this spring. Participation is free, but registration is required.

The program for individuals and family members will begin with a workshop to demystify the legal process and identify necessary information and factors to consider before drafting a financial power of attorney and/or advance medical directive.

Harford County Community Services' Office on Aging will provide a handy checklist folder for all participants. Participants should register for any one of the following workshops planned at local activity centers:

Daytime Sessions:

• Tuesday, March 14 - 11a.m. - noon, Havre de Grace Activity Center, 351 Lewis Lane, Havre de Grace;

• Tuesday, April 11 - 10 - 11 a.m., Edgewood Activity Center , 1000 Gateway Road, Edgewood;

• Wednesday, April 12 - 1- 2 p.m., Fallston Activity Center, 1707 Fallston Road, Fallston;

• Wednesday, May 17 - 12:30 - 1:30 p.m., McFaul Activity Center, 525 W. MacPhail Road, Bel Air.

Evening Sessions

• Wednesday, March 15 - 7:00 - 8:00 p.m., Havre de Grace Activity Center, 351 Lewis Lane, Havre de Grace;

• Wednesday, April 12 - 7:00 - 8:00 p.m., Fallston Activity Center, 1707 Fallston Road, Fallston;

• Thursday, May 18 - 7:00 - 8:00 p.m., McFaul Activity Center, 525 W. MacPhail Road, Bel Air.

At the conclusion of each workshop, participants will be offered the opportunity to return to their activity center at a later date to meet with an attorney who will assist in completing the Maryland Financial Power of Attorney and Advance Healthcare Directive, free of charge.

"This program is designed to offer citizens and their families peace of mind by helping them settle important questions in advance rather than face critical decisions unprepared," said County Executive Barry Glassman. "I am proud of our Department of Community Services and the Harford Bar Foundation for working together to bring this valuable service to the community."

Determine your destiny by attending a workshop near you. Registration is required to ensure adequate seating; for more information or to register, please contact Lisa Anderson at 410-638-3025 or ljanderson@harfordcountymd.gov.