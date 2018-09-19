Harford liquor board OKs licenses for HdG fundraiser; Bel Air High 1960-79 reunion

One-day event licenses to serve alcohol at a fundraiser for a family with young children whose mother and father are battling cancer and for a gala Bel Air High School reunion were approved recently by the Harford County Liquor Control Board.

The Women’s Challenge, a local nonprofit, is holding a fundraiser at Hutchins Park in Havre de Grace on Sept. 22 from 3 to 8 p.m., according to Lorraine Bailey Carter and Denise Campbell, board members who appeared before the liquor board in Bel Air last Wednesday for a hearing on their one-day beer, wine and liquor license for the event.

Carter and Campbell said the portions of the proceeds from the event, which has a $30 per person ticket price, according to the organization’s website, will benefit the Havre de Grace Independence Day Commission and also a local family whose father is fighting brain cancer and mother is fighting breast cancer. The family has three children under age 6 and an 8-year-old with autism, they said.

The event will feature catered food and live entertainment and will be open to people under 21, Campbell said, explaining their group wants to encourage involvement by younger people in its charitable activities. Carter and Campbell said adults will be given wrist bands and liquor board members urged them to monitor and limit pours for a wine tasting with punch cards given to attendees. Carter and Campbell will be in charge of alcohol service.

The liquor board also approved a one-day beer and wine license for a Bel Air High School reunion for classes from 1960 to 1979 to be held at the Harford County Equestrian Center on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 4 to 10 p.m.

Elise Smith and Donna Sullivan, who appeared as the applicants, said the event will feature food provided by food trucks, beer sold by the bottle and wine by the pour. There will be live music and the event will be open to adults only, they said. Attendees will be given wrist bands if they wish to consume alcohol.

Smith and Sullivan said they have sold 300 tickets for the event. They said 500 people is the maximum permitted at the pavilion on the Equestrian Center grounds where the event will be held.

Several other one-day beer and wine licenses were approved by the liquor board last Wednesday:

- Northeastern Maryland Technology Council, technology showcase, Sept. 19, La Banque de Fleurve, Havre de Grace;

- St. Ignatius Holy Name Society, murder mystery dinner show, Oct. 13, St. Ignatius Hickory parish hall;

- St. Joan of Arc School, crab feast, Sept. 21, at the school in Aberdeen;

- Fallston Volunteer Fire & Ambulance Co., bull roast, Sept. 15, at the fire company main station;

- John Carroll School, athletic hall of fame banquet Oct. 4 and homecoming weekend tailgate Oct. 10, both at the school in Bel Air;

- Bel Air Downtown Alliance, Oktoberfest, Sept. 22, Bel Air Armory;

- Republican Club of Harford County, Vernon Gauss Birds and BBQ, Sept. 22, Monkton;

- Rockfield Foundation, Harford County Wine Festival, Sept. 29, Rockfield Manor, Bel Air;

- Havre de Grace Maritime Museum, Oars for Art reception and auction, Oct. 7, at the museum; and

- Havre de Grace Chamber of Commerce, Oktoberfest, Oct. 14, Hutchins Park.

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS

avought@theaegis.com