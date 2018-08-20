Police searching for man who robbed another in Bel Air parking lot Aug. 10

Bel Air police are still looking for the person who robbed a man in the parking lot of a furniture store in Bel Air earlier this month.

The robbery was reported at about 9:45 p.m. Aug. 10 in the parking lot of La-Z-Boy Furniture, 541 Marketplace Drive in Bel Air, according to Bel Air Police Department.

An unidentified suspect displayed a semi-automatic handgun and robbed the victim of his wallet. A dark colored SUV may have been used to take the suspect to and from the scene, according to Bel Air police.

Police have no suspects or description of the robber, according to Det. Alex Maro of Bel Air Police Department.

Anyone with information should contact Metro Crime Stoppers or Detective Alex Maro of the Bel Air Police Department at 410-638-4524 or amaro@belairmd.org or by text messaging 443-417-5003.

