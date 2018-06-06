Law enforcement torch run comes through Harford

The 2018 Law Enforcement Torch Run made its way through Harford County Tuesday, kicking off in Havre de Grace bright and early.

The run aims to increase awareness and raise funds for Special Olympics.

This year’s run went took a slight detour in Havre de Grace to pass by the middle school, where students helped with fundraising this year.

The students raised about $800 selling Torch Run T-shirts and collecting loose change, which is still being accepted.

“They really got involved this year by selling shirts within their building and raising money to support the Special Olympics,” Cpl. Dan Petz of the Havre de Grace Police Department, said.

“It was the first year that we have worked with a school and the staff and students went above and beyond, so we ran by on the way to Route 40 and [Principal Jamie] Johnson had the kids come out and wave and give high fives,” Petz said. “It was awesome!”

Members of all the law enforcement agencies in Harford participated, including Aberdeen and Bel Air police departments, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police.