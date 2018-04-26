Harford Land Trust secures funding to purchase 32-acre Perryman Forest

The Harford Land Trust has secured enough funding from Harford County, community donations and Aberdeen Proving Ground to cover the $935,000 purchase price of 32 acres of forested area in Perryman near the Bush River.

The Perryman forest is adjacent to the first property Harford Land Trust acquired for preservation, the 125-acre Forest Greens Lake Preserve, after the nonprofit was formed in the early 1990s. That land has since been conveyed to Harford County, which uses it for a park.

The Land Trust plans to close on the new property, which is owned by Riverwalk Development Phase Two LLC and is just north of the Forest Greens preserve, within six months — by October at the latest, according to Executive Director Kristin Kirkwood.

The property is undeveloped and no structures have been built there, Kirkwood said. The property is the former Forest Greens Country Club on the Perryman peninsula at the intersection of Mitchell Drive and Forest Green Road, according to Kirkwood.

Perryman Forest had been farmland and later a golf course – which was built in the Depression era and closed in the early 1940s, but it is reclaimed forest land, Kirkwood said.

The county approved 21 housing lots on the site about six-and-a-half years ago, but no houses were ever built, and a successful acquisition by the Land Trust means it will be protected from future development.

The Harford Land Trust, founded in 1991, has worked with various partners to help protect more than 11,000 acres of agricultural, forested and wetland areas, and it owns or has conservation easements on more than 1,100 acres, according to Kirkwood and the Land Trust website.

The organization entered a purchase and sale agreement for the Perryman Forest in March, and it announced in its April newsletter that funding had been secured.

“It’s a great story of all of these different groups coming together,” Kirkwood said of the parties who contributed funds.

Aberdeen Proving Ground has committed to the largest part of the purchase price, $850,000. Preserving the land helps create buffers between the Army post and populated areas, protecting nearby residents from the noise from APG testing activities, plus it helps protect the quality of area waterways, according to APG officials.

"Not only will this help protect the water quality of the Chesapeake Bay, it will provide open space for the community and protect and support the mission of Aberdeen Proving Ground,” APG Garrison Commander Col. Rob Philips said in a statement provided by Kirkwood. “We are also grateful to Harford County for their funding commitment to this project and their continued support of our mission here at APG."

Todd Beser, manager of the Army Compatible Use Buffer Program at APG, said preserving the land means eliminating potential “noise receptors,” or people who would live there and experience noise from activity at the post.

“It’s another good example of the Army working with the community and bringing in Harford County and securing this property,” Beser said. “It’s just going to help secure our mission and preserve our mission into the future.”

Aberdeen Proving Ground will also contribute funds for transaction and due diligence costs, as well as attorney fees, in addition to its commitment for the purchase price, according to Kirkwood.

The Land Trust raised $19,000 from members of the community through a campaign that started last November, and then Harford County government committed to covering the remainder of the purchase, which comes to $66,000.

Kirkwood said all donations came from local individuals or households from Perryman and other parts of the county, which she said “shows a great commitment to land preservation” in Harford County.

The county’s Board of Estimates gave the local government the authority to spend up to $85,000 to support the Land Trust’s purchase of the property, according to county government spokesperson Cindy Mumby.

“The value of the land from an environmental standpoint is high because of its proximity to the Bush River and [Chesapeake Bay] critical areas, so it was an important piece of property to secure,” Mumby said.

The land had been slated for development in prior years, with the approval of the 21 lots in December 2011. The county granted two extensions at the applicant’s request, with the final one expiring in December 2016, according to Mumby.

“Harford County is pleased to work with the Harford Land Trust and APG to protect land that was slated for development and will now become a passive park for everyone to enjoy,” Harford County Executive Barry Glassman said in a statement provided by Mumby.

Glassman highlighted an “added benefit,” that the county’s share of funds has been drawn from fees paid by developers to mitigate stormwater runoff from projects in other parts of Harford County.

“Using this funding to preserve 32 acres in their natural state will further our efforts to improve the health of local streams and the Chesapeake Bay,” he stated.

The organization must still complete its due diligence before closing on the property, with tasks such as a boundary survey, environmental site assessment and a title review. Kirkwood said most of the due diligence tasks for the Perryman Forest have been completed.

“At this moment we don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t move ahead to closing,” she said.

Once acquired, the land will be protected from development and open to the public for “passive recreation,” Kirkwood said. Recreation involving motorized vehicles, biking or horseback riding will not be allowed, she said.

The property, which Kirkwood called “a very unique habitat,” is part of Harford County’s coastal plain. It includes forested areas, wetlands and vernal pools, or “flatwoods,” according to a Land Trust press release.

Kirkwood said the Land Trust is not soliciting donations to secure the Perryman Forest, but she encouraged people to contribute toward other Land Trust preservation and management activities.

“Once we secure a property our work has only just begun, we then have responsibility for caring for that property forever,” she said.

Kirkwood said the Land Trust, working on about 10 projects, welcomes new members and contributions.

“It’s very common that our projects will take many, many years before they come to fruition,” she said.