Larwrence F. Kreis appointed to Harford Circuit Court judgeship

Lawrence F. Kreis Jr. was appointed to a Harford County Circuit Court judgeship Friday by Gov. Larry Hogan.

Kreis Jr. is currently deputy counsel of the Contract Litigation Unit at the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

He previously worked as an attorney for 14 years with Stark and Keenan P.A. in Bel air after serving as a law clerk to Judge Stephen M. Waldron in the Circuit Court for Harford County.

Kreis received his B.A. from Towson University and earned his J.D. from the University of Maryland Carey School of Law.

He fills a vacancy on the six-judge Harford court resulting from the May retirement of Judge William O. Carr.

Hogan selected Kreis from among seven nominees submitted by the Harford County Judicial Nominating Commission.

Other Harford Circuit Court judges are Chief Judge Angela Eaves and associate judges M. Elizabeth Bowen, Yolanda Curtin, Kevin Mahoney and Paul Ishak.