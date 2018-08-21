Baltimore woman charged with allegedly stealing nearly $2,000 in merchandise from Bel Air Kohl's

A Baltimore woman suspected of allegedly stealing from Kohl’s has been charged, according to court records and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Alexis Carolin Kelly Nickens, 24, of the 1900 block of Lauretta Avenue, was arrested last week and charged with theft $1,500 to $25,000 after she allegedly stole merchandise valued at $1,956 from Kohl’s in the first block of Bel Air South Parkway, in the Festival at Bel Air Shopping Center, on July 30.

A deputy was called to the store on Aug. 4 by the loss prevention manager, who said two women were in the store and that he recognized one from an earlier theft on July 30, according to charging documents.

The two were still in the store and had loaded up a shopping cart, the loss prevention manager told police, according to court records,

While the manager and deputy were talking outside, the manager pointed out the pair walking out of the store; they did not have a shopping cart with them, according to charging documents.

The deputy approached the two women and the loss prevention manager identified one of them, Nickens, as a suspect from the July 30 theft, according to charging documents.

An arrest warrant was issued Aug. 4, and Nickens was arrested Aug. 16; she was taken to Harford County Detention Center, where she was released on her own recognizance, according to court records.

A trial is scheduled Oct. 2 in Harford County District Court.

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS