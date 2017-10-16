Klein's ShopRite flagship store in Forest Hill completes renovation

The Forest Hill store is the flagship of the six Klein’s ShopRite stores in Harford County, and it should look that way, Marshall Klein, director of operations for the family-owned grocery chain said Monday.

After a year of construction while the store remained open, it is every bit the flagship it should be, Klein said as he led members of the media and other guests on a tour of the refurbished supermarket that was built by his late grandparents, Ralph and Shirley Klein, in 1979.

“This turned out way better than we ever could have imagined,” he said.

The Klein family will celebrate the recently completed $9.5 million remodel with a preview party for staff and vendors on Thursday and a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting for the public at 11 a.m. Friday.

“We want to serve our county. It’s where we grew up, it’s where I live,” Sarah Klein, the front end supervisor, who is Marshall’s sister.

In addition to an entirely reconfigured store in which the shopping space has expanded by about 20 percent, the Kleins have added about 5,000 new products as well as its shop-from-home opportunities.

“My grandpa said ‘Give them what they want,’” Marshall Klein said. “That’s what we try to do here.”

County leader

Klein’s ShopRite is the market leader in groceries in Harford County, according to Jeff Metzger, president and publisher of Food World, a grocery trade publication based in Columbia.

With six stores — Aberdeen, Main Street Bel Air, Riverside, Cadriff, Festival at Bel Air and Forest Hill — the chain controls 21 percent of gross sales in Harford, Metzger said.

Wegmans, with one store, has 9.4 percent of the market, followed by Walmart (three stores), 9.1 percent; Giant (two stores), 8 percent; and Wawa (nine stores), 6.2 percent, Metzger said.

“Kleins has been a leader for a long time,” Metzger said. “Even prior to ShopRite, they are a well-known, family-connected name in area. They have excellent locations, more locations than any other supermarket operator. So they have some fundamental strengths going for them.”

Beyond that, he said, the family runs good stores.

“But more than anything else, they have passion, tenacity, pride, great leadership, family succession and they’re well-planned,” Metzger said.

The Kleins stores joined the member-owned, regional Wakefern Foods cooperative that trades under the ShopRite name in early 2009.

Third generation

Marshall, 36, and Sarah Klein, 34, are part of the third generation of the Klein family to run the supermarket chain that has expanded over the years to also include one store in Jacksonville, Baltimore County, and two in Baltimore City, in addition to the six Harford stores.

Maruice and Sarah Klein opened a general goods store in Fallston in 1927, then moved it to downtown Forest Hill, at the intersection of Route 24 and Jarrettsville Road, after World War II.

Following his military service, Ralph Klein, Maurice and Sarah’s only child, joined the business, which became more grocery-oriented as the decades passed. Ralph’s wife, Shirley, and their sons, Andrew, Michael and Howard, also joined the enterprise, the boys working there as youngsters and then joining as adults after college.

Today, five of Ralph and Shirley’s grandchildren are running the family business — in addition to Marshall and Sarah, Jacob, Stephen and David Klein are working in various capacities for the business.

“The Kleins are fortunate their kids are interested and are prepared for this,” Metzger said, adding the third-generation success rate is about 13 percent. “They have given them the challenge and are letting them move forward with it.”

From the time she was little, Sarah Klein always wanted to work in the stores.

“It was one of my lifelong goals,” Sarah Klein said, remembered when her father would bring her into the store to work during snowstorms, when other cashiers would call out.

Sarah graduated from John Carroll School and Roanoke College and came to work for the business in 2006, she said.

“It just feels like, it really is family,” she said. “Multiple generations have worked here, it really ties it all together. It makes you feel like part of something bigger, not just working for a business.”

After going to St. Paul’s School for Boys then Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pa., Marshall got his degree from University of Maryland Law School. He joined the business around the same time as his sister.

He considered coming sooner, but his parents “forbid” him, Marshall said.

They were struggling to open the Jacksonville store, and Marshall said he’d quit law school and come to work.

But his dad told him to “bring extra value to the table.”

“So I had to make myself better,” Marshall said.

He always knew he’d join the business.

“We grew up a mile down the street. We saw that the business has done for our family, the impact on the community,” Marshall said. “I look at what my grandpa and grandma started. This is who we are. It’s rare to find a profession that defines you.”

Marshall and Sarah are two of Andrew Klein’s three children and the pair who spearheaded the Forest Hill renovation.

Year-long project

Work on the Forest Hill store began last fall, but it remained open, as the renovation proceeded department by department.

New lighting and electrical systems were installed, which are expected to save 25 to 30 percent on power than before, even though there is more refrigerated space, Marshall Klein said.

About 5,000 square feet was added to the total size of the building, though the shopping space expanded by about 12,000 square feet, he said.

After two expansions since the store opened in 1979, it had a lot of unusable space, he said.

“We took over a lot of back room space that was really antiquated as far was what we dedicated it for,” he explained. “We invested in space where it needed to be invested.”

The store is more modern, up to date, he added. “We didn’t want it to be so sterile.”

Other amenities include a full-service international cheese department; an expanded prepared foods department; expanded fresh seafood and meat offerings; and a larger health and beauty department.

During the renovation, Sarah Klein said she worked hard to keep Harford County and her grandparents in mind, with tributes to them throughout the store.

“It’s really something I’m passionate about, really making it about Harford County,” she said. She picked out many of the photographs while cleaning out her late grandparents’ house, which she is renovating and planning to move into.