Klein's ShopRite donates $6,000 to Harford's Empty Stocking Fund

A "big check" presentation was held at Klein's ShopRite of Forest Hill last week to commemorate the donation of $6,000 by Klein's ShopRite supermarkets to The Empty Stocking Fund of Harford County.

As it has done for many years, the Klein family agreed to donate a percentage of all receipts from Wednesday, September 20, 2017, from their six Harford County supermarkets, to the Empty Stocking Fund.

September 20 this year was celebrated as “ShopRite Partners in Caring — Help Fight Hunger” Day for all ShopRite stores in six states. The six Klein’s ShopRite supermarkets in Harford County are located in Forest Hill, Main Street Bel Air, the Festival at Bel Air Shopping Center, Cardiff, Riverside and Aberdeen.

In accepting the donation, Empty Stocking Fund co-founder and oard Member Jane Brown stated: “We are very grateful that the Klein Family has been a major part of helping The Empty Stocking Fund for years!”

In 2017, The Empty Stocking Fund will help almost 1,000 children and senior citizens from hundreds of Harford County families in need, according to Brown.

“The Fund purchases food baskets, toys for children, and gives families the means to buy food, so the Klein’s ShopRite donation will allow hundreds of needy families to have a holiday meal,” Brown says.

The Empty Stocking Fund accepts donations of cash and goods for the holidays, at 45 countywide collection sites, including many banks, credit union offices, fitness centers, local businesses and branches of the Harford County Public Library. Fund-raising continues all year round, according to Board Member Garry Wolfe.

“We gladly accept whatever people want to donate, whenever they want to donate” Wolfe said.

Full information about how to donate to the Fund, including the Amazon.com and PayPal donation process, and a list of donation sites, is on The Empty Stocking Fund web site at EmptyStockingHC.org.

"We have always believed in The Empty Stocking Fund, and supporting it is part of our mission to nourish and sustain the communities that we serve," said Sarah B. Klein, a member of the fourth generation of the Klein family in Harford County who coordinates donations and charitable support.

In addition to the donation to The Empty Stocking Fund, Klein's ShopRite donates $60,000 each year to the Maryland Food Bank, specifically directed back to Harford County faith-based and community-based Food Pantries such as the Harford Community Action Agency, to help feed Harford's neediest citizens.

Klein's ShopRite of Maryland is a family-owned business, originally founded in 1925, that operates ShopRite supermarkets in Harford County, two in Baltimore County and one in Baltimore City.

For more information, visit shoprite.com.