Judging results from Kingsville's July 4th Parade

The following are judging results and sponsor lists from the 2018 Kingsville July 4th Parade, sponsored by the Greater Kingsville Civic Association Inc. and the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company:

Category #1 - Marching Units

1st: TwirlTasTixs Batton & Releve Dance – Christine Zoll

Category #2 – Bands/Musical

1st: Tyler Gnade

Category #3 – Antique Vehicles

1st: Robert Stallings – 1970 Blue Cadillac Convertible

2nd: The Brooks Family - WII Jeep Restored

3rd: K-10 Red and Yellow Chevy Truck – Brian Simmons

Cartegory #4 – Equestrian Individual

1st: Blackhawk Farm – Melinda Soethe

2nd: Maryland Miniatures - Michael Reuter

Category #5 – Equestrian – Group

1st: Beachmont Camp Corn Maze 2018 – Deanna Arisman

2nd: Hawks Hollow Farm – Robert T. Weyforth Jr.

Category #6 – Family, Group or Individual Entry

1st: Kingsville Elementary School - Angela Feely

2nd: Cub Scout Pack 877 - Kimberly Deems

3rd: Friends of Jerusalem Mill – Rick Decker

Category #7 – Young Set

1st: St. Stephen – Rachael Ullman

2nd: Cub Scout Pack 810 - Marlon E. Gittens

3rd: Upper Falls Dance Academy – Tara Vierheller

Category #8 – Commercial Entries

1st: Joppatowne Marina

2nd: Cherryworks Ltd – Angela Courtalis

3rd: REDS Wine & Spirits – Michael Tull and Barbara Haller

Category #10 – Fire Apparatus

Melvin C. Neuman Award for Best Company in Parade – Joppa-Magnolia VFC

Best Appearing Engine – Fallston VFAC

2nd Best Appearing Engine – Rosedale VFC

Best Appearing Truck Company – Baltimore County #8

Best Appearing Ambulance – Bel Air VFC

Category #11 – Recreational Vehicles

1st: Johnnie Brooks – Polaris 400 ATV

Judges Awards for Best Interpretation of Parade Theme – “Being Grateful For Our Nation Is Cause For Celebration”

1st Place: $150 – Beachmont Camp Corn Maze 2018 – Deanna Arisman

2nd Place: $100 – Cub Scout Pack 877 - Kimberly Deems

3rd Place: $50 – Blackhawk Farm – Melinda Soethe

18th Annual Mary Frances Sheppard Award - $150 for Best Entry in the Parade: C. Milton Wright High School Marching Band – Dr. Joel Frisch, Director

Judges: Mary Jo Button, Michael Trush, Linda Huber , Richard Eyre of Long Green VFC. and Dave Huber

Grand Marshal – Logan Kurek

Theme Winner – Turner Hodges

Opening Ceremonies was held at the judges viewing stand with Bruce McCubbin, master of ceremonies presiding.

The CECOM Color Guard from the US Army at APG led the parade accompanied by Senior Command Sergeant Major Matthew McCoy. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Bruce McCubbin.

At 11:10 A.M. we were honored to have a flyover from the Maryland Air National Guard coordinated with our national anthem performed by Christina Massimei and the Havre de Grace High School Warrior Pride Band, conducted by Richard Hauf, director.

Parade sponsors and service providers: Jones Junction, Parade Book Advertisers, REDS Wine and Spirits, PNC Bank, Corbin Fuel Company, Sunshine Grille LLC, Kingsville Plaza by Goettner Const. Co., Inc., Bay View Home Care, Smith & Prothero Physical Therapy, Dennis Kurgansky, M.D., P.A. Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery, John and Kathy Brooks, Kingsville Auto Repair, Fork Veterinary Hospital, Dr. Kevin Doherty, Paul E. Feild Jr. DDS, J.S.I. Automotive, Long Green Animal Dermatology, Dr. Joseph Bernstein, Dave’s Tag and Title, Von Paris Moving & Storagem, G&M Automotive Sales and Service, Kingsville Parade Patrons, Maryland Portable Restrooms and Metro Talk.

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS

avought@theaegis.com