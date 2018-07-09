Judging results from Kingsville's July 4th Parade

The following are judging results and sponsor lists from the 2018 Kingsville July 4th Parade, sponsored by the Greater Kingsville Civic Association Inc. and the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company:
Category #1 - Marching Units
1st: TwirlTasTixs Batton & Releve Dance – Christine Zoll
Category #2 – Bands/Musical
1st: Tyler Gnade
Category #3 – Antique Vehicles
1st: Robert Stallings – 1970 Blue Cadillac Convertible
2nd: The Brooks Family - WII Jeep Restored
3rd: K-10 Red and Yellow Chevy Truck – Brian Simmons
Cartegory #4 – Equestrian Individual
1st: Blackhawk Farm – Melinda Soethe
2nd: Maryland Miniatures - Michael Reuter
Category #5 – Equestrian – Group
1st: Beachmont Camp Corn Maze 2018 – Deanna Arisman
2nd: Hawks Hollow Farm – Robert T. Weyforth Jr.
Category #6 – Family, Group or Individual Entry
1st: Kingsville Elementary School - Angela Feely
2nd: Cub Scout Pack 877 - Kimberly Deems
3rd: Friends of Jerusalem Mill – Rick Decker
Category #7 – Young Set
1st: St. Stephen – Rachael Ullman
2nd: Cub Scout Pack 810 - Marlon E. Gittens
3rd: Upper Falls Dance Academy – Tara Vierheller
Category #8 – Commercial Entries
1st: Joppatowne Marina
2nd: Cherryworks Ltd – Angela Courtalis
3rd: REDS Wine & Spirits – Michael Tull and Barbara Haller
Category #10 – Fire Apparatus
Melvin C. Neuman Award for Best Company in Parade – Joppa-Magnolia VFC
Best Appearing Engine – Fallston VFAC
2nd Best Appearing Engine – Rosedale VFC
Best Appearing Truck Company – Baltimore County #8
Best Appearing Ambulance – Bel Air VFC
Category #11 – Recreational Vehicles
1st: Johnnie Brooks – Polaris 400 ATV
Judges Awards for Best Interpretation of Parade Theme – “Being Grateful For Our Nation Is Cause For Celebration”
1st Place: $150 – Beachmont Camp Corn Maze 2018 – Deanna Arisman
2nd Place: $100 – Cub Scout Pack 877 - Kimberly Deems
3rd Place: $50 – Blackhawk Farm – Melinda Soethe
18th Annual Mary Frances Sheppard Award - $150 for Best Entry in the Parade: C. Milton Wright High School Marching Band – Dr. Joel Frisch, Director
Judges: Mary Jo Button, Michael Trush, Linda Huber , Richard Eyre of Long Green VFC. and Dave Huber
Grand Marshal – Logan Kurek
Theme Winner – Turner Hodges
Opening Ceremonies was held at the judges viewing stand with Bruce McCubbin, master of ceremonies presiding.
The CECOM Color Guard from the US Army at APG led the parade accompanied by Senior Command Sergeant Major Matthew McCoy. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Bruce McCubbin.
At 11:10 A.M. we were honored to have a flyover from the Maryland Air National Guard coordinated with our national anthem performed by Christina Massimei and the Havre de Grace High School Warrior Pride Band, conducted by Richard Hauf, director.
Parade sponsors and service providers: Jones Junction, Parade Book Advertisers, REDS Wine and Spirits, PNC Bank, Corbin Fuel Company, Sunshine Grille LLC, Kingsville Plaza by Goettner Const. Co., Inc., Bay View Home Care, Smith & Prothero Physical Therapy, Dennis Kurgansky, M.D., P.A. Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery, John and Kathy Brooks, Kingsville Auto Repair, Fork Veterinary Hospital, Dr. Kevin Doherty, Paul E. Feild Jr. DDS, J.S.I. Automotive, Long Green Animal Dermatology, Dr. Joseph Bernstein, Dave’s Tag and Title, Von Paris Moving & Storagem, G&M Automotive Sales and Service, Kingsville Parade Patrons, Maryland Portable Restrooms and Metro Talk.
