Harford man sentenced to 64 years for kidnapping girlfriend, violating probation

An Edgewood man was sentenced Thursday to 64 years in jail for kidnapping a woman and then holding her captive in a car trunk for five days while he was on probation, the Harford County State's Attorney's Office said.

Ransom Ingram Jr., 35, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Paul Ishak to serve 40 years on the kidnapping incident and 24 years, to be served consecutive, for violating his probation.

"Ingram and his career of committing crimes in Harford County must come to an end. He is not deserving of any leniency from the court," Deputy State's Attorney Diane Tobin told Ishak in asking for a 90-year jail sentence, according to a news release from the state's attorney's office.

Ingram, whose current address is listed in court records in Parkville but who also had an address in Edgewood at the time of the incident, was convicted June 7 by a Harford County jury of kidnapping, first-degree assault, false imprisonment, use of a firearm in commission of a violent crime and possession of heroin and cocaine, Tobin said.

Ingram kidnapped Leigh Ann Harkins, who was 35, on Oct. 3, 2016 and kept her in the trunk of his car for five days, court charging documents state.

Maryland State Police reported at the time of Ingram's arrest that the victim, who lived in Bel Air, was Ingram's girlfriend and he kept her locked in the trunk of her car, a 2000 Cadillac DeVille with temporary tags. She was let out "short periods of time," police said.

Before being put in the trunk, Harkins was stabbed repeatedly and pistol-whipped, the state's attorney's office said.

She escaped using the emergency release hatch in the trunk of the car while it was on the I-95 exit ramp to Route 543 and then ran to the Cracker Barrel restaurant to get help, staying there until officers arrived, police said.

The car was later found abandoned in Baltimore, police said.

Ingram was found Oct. 8, 2016 at a home in Abingdon and was arrested by the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division and Maryland State Apprehension Team. When he was searched, police found a knife believed to have been used to stab the woman, as well as the revolver he used to repeatedly beat and threaten her.

"Mr. Ingram tortured me for five days but ... now that he has been convicted he will no longer haunt me," she told the judge during sentence, according to the state's attorney's office release.

Ingram, who had four prior assault convictions, two of which were on police officers, and three drug felony convictions for both heroin and cocaine, faced a maximum sentence of 98 years, Tobin said.

Ishak sentenced him to serve 40 years in the Division of Corrections for the kidnapping.

When he kidnapped Harkins, Ingram was on probation to Circuit Court Judge Kevin Mahoney for his prior drug distribution convictions. Ingram received the maximum sentence of 24 years for his violation of probation, to be served after his kidnapping sentence.

The case was investigated by the Maryland State Police, Criminal Enforcement Division and was prosecuted by Tobin and Assistant State's Attorney Emma Goerlich, according to the state's attorney's office.