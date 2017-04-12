Phone scammer tells Bel Air lawyer his wife was kidnapped, police say

While he was in the Harford County Circuit Courthouse on a case, a Harford County lawyer received a phone call Wednesday morning that his wife had been kidnapped and the caller was demanding money for her return, the Bel Air Police Department said.

Police said the call turned out to be a scam by someone trying to extort money. The wife was found at her work.

"The scam is they don't let you get off the phone. They keep you on the phone and get you to wire money or pay with pre-paid cards," Sgt. Jim Lockard, of Bel Air Police Department, said. "They don't want you to hang up because you may try to contact police or your loved one they said they kidnapped."

In this case, the lawyer stayed on the phone with the scammer and got the attention of a Harford County Sheriff's Office deputy who works at the courthouse, Lockard said. The deputy got the basic information of the phone call and contacted Bel Air Police.

"Once our officers got over there, they started an investigation. They found out what was going on, got the wife's phone number and were able to eventually locate the wife at work," Lockard said.

The incident lasted 15 to 20 minutes, Lockard said, from when Bel Air Police were notified to when the lawyer was able to talk to his wife and determine she was OK. He was on the phone with the scammer the whole time, Lockard said, and an officer stayed with him.

"That's a long time to be on the phone if you think your wife's kidnapped," he said.

"While they're on the phone, the scammers try to talk the victim into sending money, explaining the situation, what could be done to the victim, threatening him," Lockard said. "It's general coercion, threats."

The lawyer was fortunate to be in a public place, Lockard said.

"If he's at home and keeps them on phone, they raise their probability they'll get something," Lockard said. "Here you have a victim who thought very quickly and the deputy responded very well to the situation and did precisely what should have been done."

The phone numbers such scams come from are "extremely difficult" to track down, he said. He's seen them traced to the Dominican Republic, England, "all over the place." They're Google phone numbers that are created online.

Anyone who receives such a phone call asking for payment of ransom for a supposed kidnap victim should follow several steps, Lockard said.

People on the receiving end of the phone call should ask to speak to the victim, ask how they know their loved one is OK. If they can't speak to the victim, ask for personal information about him or her. Try to contact the kidnapped person by phone, social media or text and to call back from their own phone or try to call the kidnap victim from another phone.

Continually repeat the caller's request and tell them you're writing down their demands to bide time. Don't directly challenge or argue with the caller and keep calm and steady.

This story will be updated.