Major changes in Harford health over the past 46 years reported by retiring health officer

Harford County Health Office Susan Kelly reflected on the massive changes that have happened in public health in the past century, as she delivered her final biannual report to the County Council sitting as the Board of Health.

Kelly, who is retiring July 1 after 46 years with the health department, discussed "where we have been, where we are and looking ahead," with public health issues that continue to affect the county, such as the deadly heroin and opioid epidemic, suicide and tick-borne Lyme disease.

"Lyme disease is something that was unheard of in Maryland years ago," Kelly said, adding that it is now "the most commonly reported vector-borne illness in the United States."

She said health officials expect "more of an influx of ticks" this year because of the mild winter, which could lead to more cases of Lyme disease.

The council declared May Lyme Disease Awareness Month during its May 9 legislative session, which was preceeded by Kelly's final report as health officer.

The illness is carried by infected black-legged ticks or deer ticks, and it affects humans with mild symptoms such as a headache, fatigue and fevers. Patients can experience more severe complications, such as extreme pain and swelling in their joints or neurological issues, if the disease is not treated quickly, according to a Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene fact sheet online.

County health departments such as Harford's are considered sub-units of the state health department, and their employees are classified as state workers.

"According to the latest figures available, ending the third quarter of this fiscal year (March 31, 2017), our total health department annual budget was $16,979,389, of which $3,703,318 (or a total of 22 percent) consists of County funding," Health Department spokesperson Bill Wiseman said Friday.

Kelly started her career with the Harford health department in 1971. She has been the head of the department's environmental health division and was later promoted to deputy health officer.

She was named acting health officer in 2008 after her predecessor, Dr. Andrew Bernstein, resigned. She was appointed health officer in 2009, making her the second Harford health officer who was not a medical doctor.

Kelly reports to the board of health twice a year in the spring and fall about current public health concerns, but she noted her final report Tuesday would focus on public health achievements at the national and local level.

She discussed milestones of the past 100 years such as immunizations, road safety, food safety, recognizing tobacco use as a health hazard, family planning, flouride in drinking water and infectious disease control.

Recent milestones for Harford County include campaigns to promote flu vaccinations, monitoring and public outreach regarding global health issues such as the Ebola virus outbreak in 2014, the mosquito-borne Zika virus and avian flu, plus handling the contamination of Fallston-area water wells with the MTBE gasoline additive.

Kelly highlighted the 2008 opening of the health department's dental clinic and initiatives to expand its services, community outreach efforts to reduce teen smoking, obesity, improve mental health services and prevent suicide.

She noted Harford County exceeds the state average for the number of suicides, but the health department and its partner organizations in the community and local government have been pursuing ways to deter people from ending their lives and to seek help.

"We're very pleased that the county government and the Town of Bel Air are making improvements to the parking garage in Bel Air," she said, referring to the Hickory Avenue garage, where several people have jumped to their deaths in recent years.

Kelly discussed the health department's role in fighting the ongoing heroin and opioid epidemic — 152 overdoses have happened in Harford County, 31 of them fatal, as of this week, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office, which puts out weekly tallies of heroin overdoses.

The number of deaths keeps increasing, despite comprehensive public outreach from the county government, health department, school system and law enforcement.

The department's Division of Behavioral Health provides outpatient treatment to people with mental health or substance abuse issues, has recovery specialists on hand to help people deal with addiction and offers training to members of the public to administer Naloxone to revive overdose victims, provides Vivitrol, a drug that helps recovering addicts avoid a relapse and operates an Opiate Recovery Court for people who chose addiction and treatment as an alternative to jail, according to Kelly.

"We all are working in collaboration to address the heroin epidemic that faces us," Kelly said.

Kelly also highlighted her department earning national accreditation from the Public Health Accreditation Board; Harford is one of seven health departments in Maryland that has that distinction, she said.

"It is an indication that these local health departments have been dedicated to improving the quality of service and protecting the health of the community," Kelly said.

Council President Richard Slutzky later presented a proclamation to Kelly from the counci, and Director of Administration Billy Boniface presented her one on behalf of County Executive Barry Glassman.

Slutzky said he was part of the search committee that interviewed and later appointed Kelly as health officer in 2009. He noted she was part of a group of about 10 candidates who hailed from all over the nation.

Other than Kelly, he said, "none had the experience and the direction and what we thought was the acumen to lead this organization."