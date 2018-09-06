Site work underway for Bel Air Chick Fil A, road right-of-way deed OK'd

Site clearing and excavation work is underway at the site of Bel Air’s new Chick fil A restaurant at Route 1 and Kelly Avenue.

The Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners approved a right-of-way deed Monday evening for the revised plat of the 1.3-acre lot at 408 Baltimore Pike where the restaurant will be built.

The deed grants to the town a small portion of land along Kelly Avenue, about 357 square feet or 0.008 acre, for “road improvements that may need to be made to Kelly Avenue in the future if necessary,” according to supporting documentation given the commissioners.

The Town Board approved the deed with property owner Wilmar LLC, 4-0. Mayor Susan Burdette was absent.

In an interview last month, Christian Honig, who manages the Forest Hill Chick Fil A and will eventually operate the new Bel Air restaurant, said the goal is to open in February. It will be the fourth Chick Fil A in Harford County.

The town issued a building permit in late July.

The 4,793-square-foot restaurant will have seating for 146 people — 122 inside and 24 outside, according to a site plan. The site will have 50 parking spaces.

Kelly Avenue dead ends a half a block in from Route 1 and has provided access to the Bel Air Town Center shopping area. There is a sidewalk and curb along the street on the side where Chick Fil A will be located.

Town officials have not said what improvements may be undertaken to the stub street in conjunction with the Chick Fil A project.

