Two teens charged as adults in Edgewood street robbery

Two juveniles have been charged as adults in the robbery in Edgewood last week.

Deputies from the Harford County Sheriff's Office were called around 4 p.m. Jan. 24 for a report of a street robbery in Edgewood, according to Cristie Kahler, a spokesperson for the agency.

A victim told deputies he was walking through the park behind the shopping center in the 1800 block of Pulaski Highway when he was approached by several people, Kahler wrote in an email.

The man was assaulted from behind and he fell to the ground as the robbers allegedly threatened to shoot him. They stole items of value from his pockets.

The victim was taken to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air to be treated for his injuries.

Charged in the incident are Candido Acosta, 17, of the 1800 block of Grempler Way in Edgewood, with armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault, use of a firearm in a felony and theft less than $1,000, according to court records.

Also charged is Malik Joshua Jordan, 17, of the 800 block of Olive Branch Court, with armed robbery, robbery, use of a handgun in a violent crime, second-degree assault and theft less than $1,000, according to court records.

Acosta was arrested Jan. 26 and taken to Harford County Detention Center, where he was released on $25,000 bond, according to court records.

Jordan was arrested Tuesday and was taken to the detention center, where he is being held on $10,000 bail, according to court records.