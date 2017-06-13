People venture out for work, play, despite higher-than-normal temps in Bel Air

Higher-than-normal temperatures in the low 90s didn't stop Bel Air resident Jeff Hess and his friends from playing a game of pickup softball Monday afternoon.

"We wait all year for weather like this; it's beautiful out here," Hess, 25, said as he and his friends practiced hitting and fielding on the Bel Air Elementary School athletic fields on East Gordon Street.

The 2016-17 school year ended Friday, meaning the field was available for the community. People use the field on a regular basis, after school hours, for sports and recreation.

Hess and most of his friends were playing with their shirts off.

"The sun's out, guns out," Jarrett Marchsteiner, 25, also of Bel Air, joked.

He works as the head cook in the kitchen at the Bagel Works restaurant in Bel Air.

Hess said he works part-time and skateboards. He said he had been riding his skateboard earlier in the day Monday.

With some tears and celebration, students and teachers said their goodbyes as the 2016-17 school year came to an end Friday in Harford County. (Matt Button / Aegis staff / Baltimore Sun Media Group) (Matt Button / Aegis staff / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

"It's a nice day, hard to sit inside," he said.

Billy Hess — who is not related to Jeff Hess — was working at the Splish & Splash Car Wash at Ellendale and North Main streets, wiping down vehicles as they came out of the car wash and conversing with customers.

The 20-year-old Bel Air resident wet down his baseball cap at a spigot and clapped it back on his heat in an effort to beat the heat.

"I keep my clothes wet, my hat wet and I drink a lot of fluids," he said.

Hess said he had been working in the heat for about four days. He noted he started working at the car wash about five months ago, in the winter cold.

"It's been a big change in things, definitely," he said.

Hess said the heat "gets annoying sometimes, but honestly, as long as you stay hydrated, you'll be all right."

He said customers have expressed sympathy to him and his co-workers for working on pavement in the heat, and he has also heard complaints about high electricity bills and having to keep their air-conditioners running.

Hess recommends that people who work outside in the heat have "sunscreen, and lots of it."

He also suggested workers keep a good supply of water on hand — he recently purchased an insulated CamelBak pack to keep his drinking water cold — and people should avoid heavy meals and eat foods such as fruits and vegetables that already have fluids in them.

The high temperature Monday was 94 degrees, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Jackson. He said the high had been 93 degrees Sunday and 89 degrees Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to be well into the 90s through Wednesday, according to the NWS website. Jackson added that the heat index is expected to be 100 degrees, after which things are likely cool down into the 80s at the end of the week.

He said temperatures are typically in the mid-80s in the Baltimore area in early June. The higher-than-normal temperatures this week are caused by a "Bermuda high," as a mass of high pressure is centered over the island of Bermuda.

"We get Florida weather, which is what happens in a Bermuda high," Jackson said.

There is a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms Wednesday, followed by chances of rain the rest of the week and high temperatures in the 70s and 80s, according to the NWS website.