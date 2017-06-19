Get ready for the red, white, blue of July 4 celebrations

The stars and stripes will be waving as Harford County gets ready to celebrate the nation's birthday over the next two and a half weeks.

Darlington will kick off the local celebrations Saturday, June 24 with the 33rd annual parade and fireworks. The parade, which stages at Darlington Volunteer Fire Company on Castleton Road, kicks off at 5:30 p.m. down Main Street and onto Shuresville Road; it will end at Silver Park, according to the Darlington Lions Independence Day Committee.

The parade will include the John Carroll School band, antique cars and tractors, representation from multiple fire companies, local politicians, and floats from various community organizations.

New this year, 970 WAMD is planning on doing a live broadcast while participating in the parade.

Following the parade, there will be entertainment and food vendors at Silver Park to await the start of the fireworks at dusk. With the generous support from Exelon and other community businesses and residents, the committee will be able to offer an expanded fireworks display.

Havre de Grace

The 2017 Havre de Grace Independence Day Commission is asking for all local active duty, reserves and retired veterans to serve in this year's Hometown Heroes Independence Day Parade on Sunday, July 2.

Hometown hero Nobel Mentzer will serve as the grand marshal of the parade that will be dedicated to local hometown heroes.

"Mr. Noble Mentzer is the epitome of everything our community, and our Independence Day parade represents," parade chairperson Taryn Martin said. "We would also like to invite all local active duty, reserves and retired veterans to serve with Mr. Mentzer by leading the parade on our hometown hero float."

Any and all local active duty, reserves and retired veterans interested in serving in this year's Hometown Hero Parade are asked to call the Havre de Grace Visitor Center, 410-939-2100.

The Havre de Grace Hometown Heroes Independence Day Celebration will begin on Saturday, July 1, at 8 a.m with the Weedon-Elliott VFW 8126 Hometown Heroes Breakfast held at the Havre de Grace Community Center at 100 Lagaret Lane. Tickets cost $8 and are available at the Havre de Grace Visitor Center.

The parade down Union Avenue starts at 2 p.m., followed by the downtown block party at 4 p.m. At 7 p.m., The Amish Outlaws will perform a free live concert under the tent at Hutchins Park. Proceeds from refreshment sales will benefit the Havre de Grace American Legion Joseph L. Davis Post 47.

The Independence Day Celebration will conclude with the Havre de Grace fireworks display, which will start at approximately 9:15 p.m.; fireworks will be launched for the first time this year from a barge off Concord Point and will be visible throughout the city.

Anyone interested in volunteering or participating in the 2017 Hometown Heroes Independence celebration, visit havredegracejuly4.org/application.

Edgewood-Joppatowne

Edgewood and Joppatowne also will celebrate Independence Day on Sunday, July 2, with this year's parade at 6 p.m. in Edgewood. The parade starts on Fern Drive at Cedar Drive and moves along to Hanson Road, across Edgewood Road to Hornbeam Road, then to Rosewood Drive and back to Cedar Drive, where it ends.

The 10th annual parade, with the theme "Liberty on Parade," will feature floats, Scouts, color guards, churches and politicians from Edgewood and Joppatowne.

Pressented by the Edgewood/Joppatowne Independence Day Committee Inc., this year's festivities will also include a concert featuring The Oxford Brass Band on the soccer field at Edgewood High School, 2415 Willoughby Beach Road, from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Bring lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic to enjoy the night.

Bel Air

Bel Air's Independence Day celebration will be on July 4, with a day full of events, a parade and fireworks.

The Bel Air Independence Day Committee is looking for floats, marching units, performers, mobile units and more to fill its annual parade. Individuals, clubs, organizations, churches, civic groups and more should fill out the official application form on the committee's website, after reading the parade rules listed on the site. Applicants should go to www.BelAirJuly4.org and follow the "Join the Parade" prompts.

Entrants are encouraged to reflect the theme of this year's Fourth of July festivities: "One From Many: Celebrating the Creation of the United States."

"We've had decades of wonderful parades in Bel Air, and we are looking to make 2017 the best ever, especially considering the bad weather we've fought through for the past couple of years," Michael Blum, parade chairman and vice president of the Bel Air Independence Day Committee, said. "We welcome applicants from the greater Bel Air and Harford County community who would like to help us honor our great country and illustrate this year's theme."

For the third consecutive year, the parade will begin at the intersection of Idlewild Street and South Main Street, proceed up Main Street through downtown Bel Air and end at Gordon Street.

For information on the parade, its route, and the full day of Fourth of July celebrations from the Flag Raising to the Fireworks, visit the Bel Air Independence Day Committee website at: www.BelAirJuly4.org.

Kingsville

Kingsville also celebrates on July 4, when the Greater Kingsville Civic Association Inc. and The Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company will sponsor the 37th consecutive year of the Kingsville Independence Day Parade.

Pre-parade music and celebration, sponsored by Reds and PNC Bank, begin at 10 a.m. July 4 at the Judges viewing stand at the corner of Bradshaw and Jerusalem roads. A fun-filled hour of entertainment features magician Bill Myers, Baltimore City Pipe Band, the Oriole Bird, Releve Dance & TwirlTasTix baton teams and Triangle Dedication by David Marks and E-Street Dance Academy.

The parade will kick off 10:50 a.m. at the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company on Bellvue Avenue, proceed down Bradshaw Road to Jerusalem Road and finish at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Opening ceremonies will be held at the Judges viewing stand at 11 a.m. presided over by Bruce McCubbin, master of ceremonies, with Christina Massimei performing the national anthem along with the Aberdeen High School Band directed by Kaitlyn Wittman. The White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company Color Guard will present the flag for the Pledge of Allegiance by the Maryland Air National Guard invitee.