Harford is ready to celebrate our nation's birthday

Happy July 4 Independence Day, Harford County!

There are plenty of fun things planned for Wednesday including parades in Kingsville and Bel Air, plus fireworks and a bevy of activities for folks of all ages during Bel Air’s day-long celebration.

Kingsville

The 38th annual Kingsville Independence Day Parade will be on Wednesday, July 4, the nation’s 242nd birthday.

The festivities start at 10 a.m. with family entertainment and music at the Bradshaw and Jerusalem Road intersection. Both roads will be closed at 9:50 a.m., according to the event website.

Gov. Larry Hogan will be participating in the parade, his office announced Tuesday.

The parade starts at 10:50 a.m. at the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company, then heads along Bradshaw Road to Jerusalem Road and ends at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, according to the site.

The opening ceremonies begin at 11 a.m. at the judges’ reviewing stand, with the singing of the national anthem by Christina Massimei accompanied by the Havre de Grace High School band. There will be a Maryland Air National Guard flyover if weather permits.

The parade theme is "Being Grateful for Our Nation is Cause for Celebration!" which was created by Kingsville Elementary School student Turner Hodges.

Logan Kurek, a member of the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company, will be the grand marshal. Kurek, a Perry Hall resident, tried to save Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio — a Harford County resident — by performing CPR after she was struck by a vehicle while trying to stop the driver from leaving the scene of a suspected burglary in Kurek’s neighborhood. Caprio died of her injures May 21.

Visit www.kingsvilleparade.org or check the Kingsville, Maryland Independence Day Parade page on Facebook for more information, including weather updates. There will be no rain date.

Bel Air

The Bel Air festivities begin early Wednesday, with a 6:45 a.m. flag-raising ceremony at Bel Air High School, and do not end until nighttime with a fireworks show starting around 9:30 p.m.

In between, visitors can take part in a slew of family-friendly events around town or watch the annual evening parade through downtown.

Information about all events is online at http://www.belairjuly4.org.

The first flag-raising ceremony is at 6:45 a.m. at the high school, with subsequent ceremonies at 7:45 a.m. in Rockfield Park, 8:45 a.m. in Shamrock Park and 11 a.m. at Bel Air Elementary School.

The traditional pancake and sausage breakfast runs from 7 to 11 a.m. at Bel Air High School — access is through the school’s side entrance along Baltimore Pike. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children younger than 10 years old.

Registration for the horseshoe pitching at Rockfield Park begins at 8 a.m. and the contest starts at 8:30 a.m.

Visitors can also head to Shamrock Park for a morning full of activities, including the 9 a.m. water balloon toss, 10 a.m. costume contest, 11 a.m. Uncle Sam Says competition and 11:30 a.m. watermelon-eating contest.

The bicycle rodeo and registration event is at 11 a.m. in the Lee Street parking lot of Bel Air Elementary.

Tours of the Hays House Museum at 324 Kenmore Ave., near the high school, are available from 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors can meet docents in period costume and hear period music performed by the Catherine Street Consort.

The parade, with the theme “A Salute to American Heroes!” begins at 6 p.m. The route starts at Idlewild Road and South Main Street and proceeds north along Main to the intersection with East Gordon Street.

Gabrielle Kerby, Miss Bel Air Independence Day 2018, will lead the parade.

Check the Bel Air Independence Day Committee Inc. page on Facebook or listen to radio stations WXCY-FM 103.7 and WAMD-AM 970 for announcements about the status of the parade in case of inclement weather. There will not be a rain date.

The fireworks, which are being launched from Rockfield Park, start around 9:30 p.m. See the website for information on permitted viewing areas. The rain date for fireworks will be 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

