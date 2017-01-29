Deer in Bel Air with jug on its head, freed by DNR officials

The deer that had roamed a Bel Air community with a jug on its head for more than a week was freed Sunday evening after being tranquilized, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The deer, affectionately named "Jughead" by residents of the Glenwood Park community in Bel Air who were tracking him, had a plastic pretzel container stuck on his head since Jan. 19, according to Chris Beauchamp, who lives in the neighborhood.

After spotting the deer off and on throughout the past week, DNR staff were finally able to tranquilize the deer Sunday evening just after sunset, around 5:30 p.m.

"We have him in hand. Standby," DNR Wildlife and Heritage Service director Paul Peditto posted on the community page.

He was providing the residents regular updates as they treated Jughead on Sunday, including with a video that said "he's immobilized but had good respiration." A video showed the plastic container had been removed.

When "Jughead" was first shot, Peditto posted "We have a dart in him. Not a perfect setup with darkness approaching but he's hit. We can't tell if the drugs deployed; don't know if it hit bone or muscle, etc. BUT, we always assume it's working as designed. SO - please stay inside and keep an eye out. Feel free to keep your outside lights ON so we have more ambient light to work with if he makes a move."

Beauchamp said DNR had been out in the woods in their community all weekend searching for Jughead, which he said obviously hadn't had anything to eat or drink in more than a week.

Early in the week, the winds were fierce and because the tranquilizer darts are light, they couldn't be used.

"They've been out every day this week and all weekend trying to tranquilize this deer," Beauchamp said. "They've been up in deer stands in trees, dusk to dawn."

The community rallied around finding Jughead and posted daily on the community Facebook page when they spotted him.

"At this point he's suffering. He can't see very well. He can't eat, he can't drink, he's stuck," Beauchamp said.

That ended just after dark Sunday.