40 years of stories from Aberdeen Fire Dept. volunteer

For years, Judy Hinch was the voice of Aberdeen Police Department, answering calls and dispatching officers. These days, she answering the phones at City Hall, directing customers to the right place.

But she's also taken on a new endeavor and is speaking with the written word instead of her voice. Hinch, a volunteer with Aberdeen Fire Department since 1975, has penned a book titled "Cracks in My Heart: Forty Years as a Volunteer in Aberdeen."

It's full of recollections of her most memorable calls as well as how she got where she is today.

"This is a collection of stories from my childhood, why I am who I am, how I got in the fire department and I was the first woman," Hinch said.

The book is $8.99 and can by bought directly from Hinch or on amazon.com.

In 40-plus years as a volunteer firefighter, she's seen good and bad, funny and sad. Putting them down on paper has helped her.

Right place, right time

Writing them down, it's easier for her to deal with, especially the difficult cases, like that of Kevin Heckman Jr., which is really the impetus behind the book.

Kevin was 12 years old when the car he was in with his mother was hit by a drunk driver on Christmas Day 2013 on Route 40 at Oakington Road, Hinch said. Kevin was trapped and "if we had not been right there, it would have been too late when we got there."

Hinch and another volunteer pulled Kevin out of the car in full cardiac arrest.

"You don't save many people from full cardiac arrest," she said.

Hinch and the others on the ambulance took Kevin to Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, "where they did some amazing work, got a pulse, got his heartbeat and got him breaking again, with help," she said.

He was flown to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where it was suggested to his family that they sign organ donation papers because Kevin likely wouldn't make it through the night.

But Kevin eventually woke up and after after 30 days was released from Hopkins. He's paralyzed from the waist down and lives in New Jersey with his grandmother. Hinch has stayed in touch with his family since the accident, and Kevin came to one of the fire department's recent annual banquets.

He was home-schooled for a while but returned to public school, where he was honored several months ago as a Hero For the Day after sharing his story with is classmates of how an AED brought him back to life.

And he's forgiven the drunk driver who hit him and his mother, Hinch said.

"He's a very mature kid. He's accepted what happened to him," she said. "I've never seen any anger in him."

It's Hinch's favorite call in all her years of volunteering, because a young person lived as a result of hers and other volunteers' actions. It resonated with her even more so because she has a son, Stevie.

It was important to Hinch to share Kevin's story, as well as other stories, so people know not only about what happened to Kevin and the dangers of drunk driving, but also so they can gain some insight into what first responders go through.

"A lot of times you come back and you think, I can't do this anymore, doing this kind of work as a volunteer or as a paid person. You just feel like, this is it, I'm done," Hinch said. "Then you go home, go to sleep and you get up the next morning and you're like, oh, I'm OK, I can do this some more."

Hinch said she used to cry over Kevin.

"It's easier for me to deal with everything that happened to Kevin," she said. "One paramedic says you should just leave it behind and be done. Well, now I've written about him, it is kind of leaving him behind."

It's the same with the many other stories — by writing them down, she's able to get past the ones that continue to b other her.

Born to volunteer

Hinch, 70, was born in Lawrence, Kansas. She graduated from college in 1968 and got married, then moved to Charlottesville, Va., where her new husband was working on his master's degree at University of Virginia.

In ROTC, he was stationed at Aberdeen Proving Ground and the couple moved to Aberdeen. They got divorced a year later, but Hinch never went anywhere else.

She had a good job, and the chief of Aberdeen Fire Department had asked her if she would consider joining the department, which had just begun admitting women as firefighters. She passed the test and was the first female firefighter in the Aberdeen Fire Department.

As a member, she also "really, really, really" wanted to be a paramedic. So she became an EMT, then paramedic and worked at Kirk Army Health Clinic on post, working her way up to supervisor.

She married a man she met at the fire department — Steve Hinch, whom she's since divorced. They had a son, Stevie, who lives with his family in Aberdeen. As members of the fire department (he's the chief) and grandparents to 3-1/2-year-old Jackson, Steve and Judy have learned to work together.

Hinch let her paramedic certification lapse when she was in her 50s. She said it was too much to keep up with, but she remains an EMT for the department.

"They tell me as long as I can lift a stretcher, I can still ride the ambulance. So I go to the gym so I can lift a stretcher," she said. "But there will be a day come eventually, I know, I won't be able to do it any more. Every day I get up I say, OK, I can do it today."

She was a dispatcher for Aberdeen Police Department for 18 years, retiring in 2011. She still works, though, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon at the front desk at City Hall and also teaches CPR to individuals and groups when requested.

Hinch said she volunteers because it's the way she was raised. Her father was a Lions Club meber, and she and her mother would often take on projects for the club in a day when women couldn't be members.

"It gives so much more back. When someone comes up to me a year later and says 'thank you for taking care of me,' it just feeds you," she said, "and it makes me who I am. So sometimes it's kind of selfish, because it makes me feel good."

Volunteering and staying active also help her stay young.

"It keeps me busy, it keeps me out of trouble. What else would I do?" she said.

In addition to working and volunteering, Hinch said she is working on another book, so she can tell stories she didn't include the first time — some she forgot, and some she couldn't tell.

Hinch says she's an emotional person and writing helps her.

"I've gotten colder, more immune to things. You have to," she said. "It's like a suitcase. All the things you worry about because you can't control, you open the suitcase and you put it in there. And you feel better."