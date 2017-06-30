Harford panel nominates seven for Circuit Court vacancy

Seven people have been nominated for a judgeship on the Harford County Circut Court that became vacant with the May 1 retirement of Judge William O. Carr.

The list of seven, submitted by the Harford County Judicial Nominating Commission to Gov. Larry Hogan last week, includes Lawrence Francis Kreis Jr. and Carl Ridgeley Schlaich, two new nominees.

They join Harford County District Court Judge David Carey, Deputy State's Attorney Diane Adkins Tobin and lawyers Anthony Joseph DiPaula, Kerwin Anthony Miller and Martin Eugene Wolf, who were finalists the last two times a new judge was appointed in Harford. Those nominated by the commission, but not chosen by the governor remain on the list, if additional vacancies occur within two years.

"There are seven really good candidates for the governor to choose from," Tim Braue, chairman of the Harford County Judicial Nominating Commission, said. "The standard we use is, the most fully qualified candidates to be a circuit court judge, and those two really stood out among the group of applicants."

Kreis, a Fallston resident, is with the Maryland Attorney General's Office in Baltimore and Schlaich is a partner in the Bel Air law firm of Schlaich and Thompson. Schlaich's partner, Katherine Kole Thompson, also applied for the judge's seat, but was not chosen by the nominating panel.

Also applying were Alison Marie Healey, Robert Scott McCord, Joel Cabatingan Muneses, Howard Wayne Norman Jr. and Gavin Malachi Patashnick.

Braue said he does not have an indication from the governor's office as to when the vacancy will be filled, but "if you look at what's been done in the past, we're probably looking at a September-October time frame."

For an applicant's name to be submitted to the governor for consideration, he or she must get a majority of the vote of the commission members, as required under the statewide judicial selection procedures established by the Maryland Court of Appeals, the state's highest court.

"Any candidate who gets a majority vote is sent to the governor's office," Braue said.

The full 13-member commission voted on the nominees, the first time the group voted without a recusal, Braue noted. Members frequently have to recuse themselves because of professional or personal relationships with nominees.

In addition to Braue, commission members are Cassandra R. Beverley, Rebecca A. Fleming, Mary Teresa Garland, Cornelius Helfrich, Charles E. Kearney Jr., Robert S. Lynch, Max Dunham Miller Jr., Diane L. Sengstacke, James D. Thornton, Kimberly L. Wagner, Nancy M. Walls and Albert J.A. Young.

Nine are appointed by the governor and four are appointed by the Harford County Bar Association.

This is the third judge for which the commission will make recommendations to the governor since the members were appointed June 16, 2015.

Judge Kevin Mahoney was appointed Dec. 1, 2015 to replace retired Judge Stephen Waldron and Paul Ishak was appointed Dec. 7, 2016 to fill the new sixth seat on Harford's bench.

Carr, who was one of the most senior Circuit judges in the state in terms of service, retired after 33 years on the bench.

Under executive orders that Maryland governors have adhered to for more than four decades, Hogan is required to either select the new judge from among the commission's list of seven nominees or request that the commission furnish him with additional names. All names still must be approved by majority vote of the commission before they can be considered by the governor.