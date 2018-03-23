Two sitting Harford judges being challenged by long-time deputy state's attorney

At least three people are running for two judge’s seats on the Harford County Circuit Court bench this year – with a fourth candidate a possibility, giving voters choices that they don’t typically have.

Two of the candidates are sitting judges, both appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan in the past 15 months. The third is a longtime member of the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office who has prosecuted a number of high-profile cases and has been a finalist for appointment to the bench for several previous openings.

A potential fourth candidate, a lawyer with the Office of the Public Defender, is trying to get on the general election ballot through a petition process permitted in Maryland’s somewhat confusing process of confirming county Circuit Court judges.

Judge Paul Ishak, a former lawyer with Stark & Keenan in Bel Air, was appointed to the bench by Gov. Larry Hogan on Jan. 4, 2017, and Lawrence Kreis, who was with the Office of the Attorney General for three years after working at Stark & Keenan for 14 years, was appointed by Hogan on Oct. 19, 2017.

Kreis was named to fill the newly created sixth judge seat, while Ishak replaced Judge William O. Carr, who retired last spring. The other Harford circuit judges, in order of seniority, are Angela Eaves, who is administrative judge; M. Elizabeth Bowen, Yolanda Curtin and Kevin Mahoney.

Challenging for one of the two judgeships in the June 26 primary election is Diane Adkins-Tobin, one of two deputy state’s attorneys, who has been with the county state’s attorney’s office for 18 years.

In Maryland, Circuit Court judges must stand for election after their initial appointment by the governor. They cross file in both the Democratic and Republican primaries, with the top finishers in each moving on to the general election. Circuit judges serve 15-year-terms.

It’s rare in Harford County for two sitting judges to be running on the same ballot; rarer still for a sitting judge to be unseated by a challenger. The last time the latter occurred in Harford was 1954.

If the same two candidates lead in both primaries, the race would be essentially over, but that won’t necessarily be the case this year.

Thomas Ashwell, a public defender, could also be listed on the general election ballot if he is able to get enough signatures on a petition to make him in essence, “a third party candidate,” according to Harford County Elections Director Kevin Keene.

Keene said Ashwell wants to be listed on the ballot as a representative of Libertarian Party and would need to submit to the Board of Elections a petition signed by 1 percent of the registered voters in the county by August in order to be listed on the general election ballot. Harford has about 179,000 registered voters as of February, according to the Maryland Board of Elections.

The two sitting judges are running as a slate: “Keep Ishak and Kreis.”

“Look at the bench as a whole. The existing Circuit Court bench is very well-rounded and diverse,” Kreis said. “Voting for us keeps that team intact and keeps serving the citizens in what I believe is best for the county.”

He and Ishak have been fortunate to become judges, Kreis said, and they’re doing their best to make sure they remain.

“We work hard and we’re going to continue to work hard for the people of the county and the state of Maryland,” he said.

Adkins-Tobin said she has the most overall courtroom experience of the three and that makes her the best choice for judge.

“I have the perfect combination of legal experience, courtroom experience, service to the community and life experience that makes me the most qualified for circuit court judge,” Adkins-Tobin said. “I want to continue serving the community from the bench. I believe judges are public servants and should work for the people they serve. I’ve been serving the people of this community for 18 years and would like to continue that from the bench.”

Diane Adkins-Tobin

Before joining the state’s attorney’s office, Adkins-Tobin worked for 10 years for a civil law firm in Baltimore in insurance defense litigation. She spent six years before that in the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

“What that gives me is a tremendous amount of trial experience, i think the most of all the candidates,” Adkins-Tobin said, adding she tried criminal cases and civil cases. “That really gives me the type of experience necessary for circuit court judge.”

Being a judge is not a learn-as-you-go position, she said.

“You have to already know how to try a case, to do jury trials, to do more difficult cases,” Adkins-Tobin, 59, said. “That’s what I’ve been doing in Harford County for the past 18 years. That’s what makes me the most qualified.”

Dating back to 2011, the Harford Judicial Nominating Commission has found her qualified to be a judge, submitting her as one of their recommendations for a judicial vacancy, Adkins-Tobin said. She has not been appointed, however, either by Hogan, who appointed Mahoney, Ishak and Kreis, or by Gov. Martin O’Malley, who filled the Curtin and Bowen judgeships, for which Adkins-Tobin also was a finalist.

“Because it’s a political appointment and I just haven’t been able to have the political backing to get the appointment,” Adkins-Tobin said.

Fortunately for the people of Harford County, the Maryland constitution requires Circuit Court judges to be elected, she said.

“So I’m taking my credentials, my background and my experience to the people of Harford County so they can see, this year they have a choice and I’m the right choice,” Adkins-Tobin said.

The Fallston resident said she’s been working hand-in-hand with law enforcement for 18 years to keep the community safe, “to maintain a quality of live in Harford County we all want, a safe community and a safe environment in which to raise our children and live our lives.”

As assistant state’s attorney, she has prosecuted some “notorious” cases in Harford, including child sex abusers, high level drug dealers and abusive parents.

Her blue-collar upbringing also plays an important role in her experience.

Adkins-Tobin grew up in Erie, Pa., with a father who worked in a locomotive plant and a mother who worked in an aluminum plant. She paid for herself to go to college and law school.

“So I really understand what it’s like to struggle financially, how hard it is for families trying to make ends meet, to make it in the world,” she said.

She’s also been active in the community, professionally and personally.