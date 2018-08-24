As Harford judical race heats up, candidates stress qualifications but politics looms in background

The candidates for two Harford County Circuit Court judgeships in the November general election are, clockwise from top left, Diane Adkins Tobin, Thomas Ashwell, Judge Paul Ishak and Judge Lawrence Kreis. (The Aegis)

She and her husband, John, have two children, Joe, 25, and Julia 22, and three adult stepchildren, Karin, Michelle and Mark. As for her campaign, Adkins Tobin intends to keep doing what she did in the primary — reaching out to a lot of groups, talking to people, meeting them and shaking hands. “Just meeting and greeting the people. The best way to campaign is to meet the people and I’ve worked hard to do that. I think it was reflected in the [primary] results,” she said. “I’m fighting an uphill battle. Running against two sitting judges is no easy feat.” She asks that voters, when casting their votes, look at the qualifications of all the candidates. “Actually look at the qualifications. All the candidates say they have trial experience — look if they actually do and what kind of trial experience it is. Look very carefully,” Adkins Tobin said. Voters typically haven’t paid much attention to the judicial races in Harford County, she said, because they’ve never had a legitimate choice. “I’m giving them one,” she said. “I’m asking voters to look at what our qualifications are, what all of us have done in our legal careers. Once they’ve done that, I feel positively they’ll all think I’m the right choice for judge and that they’ll vote for me.” Thomas Ashwell An Abingdon resident, Ashwell has spent a lot of time in a courtroom as a public defender. Thomas Ashwell Thomas Ashwell Thomas Ashwell (Thomas Ashwell) “The thought is, if you have someone who is going to be a judge, you want somebody who knows what the inside of a courtroom looks like, knows it inside and out,” said Ashwell, who also spent time in private practice before becoming a public defender. “I like Judge Ishak. I don’t know Judge Kreis very well, but what I know about both of them is they’re not in court nearly as often as I am.” Compassion is a key trait judges should have. Of the incumbents, Ishak has it, Kreis does not, Ashwell said. “Judge Ishak is a people person. He can look behind the charge and see the person and what’s going on,” Ashwell said. “Judge Kreis doesn’t seem to have that. He’s been dealing some pretty terrible blows to criminal defendants. He needs to be able to interact with people on the other side of the table and have some compassion for them.” Ashwell said he has been a registered Libertarian for 12 years. “I really do believe that we need less government, more individual opportunity in all aspects of how we live our lives. Not government, but everywhere,” he said. “I would love to see folks really be able to truly, freely interact. I really do believe in free trade and free people.” While the judicial race is non-partisan, party affiliation will matter on the bench, Ashwell said. Judges have a certain set of rules to follow, but there are cases when they have the opportunity to use their discretion. “That happens a lot in the course of any kind of case,” he said. “In a suit, if I have to make a decision not firmly set in law, I will make a Libertarian decision, which I think will be great for everyone involved.” There are a lot of things people should be put in jail for, Ashwell said, but there are a lot of other things they shouldn’t be. Libertarians, he said, believe that if there’s no victim, there’s no crime. If someone has marijuana in their pocket, why should they be put in jail? “They do that a lot in Harford County,” he said. “As a judge, when I have the opportunity to exercise discretion, judicial philosophy and politics make a difference.” Ashwell said he has the personality traits to be a judge, including the ability to talk with anyone. “I can sit down with a group of CEOs, dock workers, a group of homeless guys around a trash fire and I can talk with all of them. I can have a conversation,” he said. “You have to be able to talk to folks to know who they are and where they’re coming from. How do you know what they’re all about otherwise? You need to be able to understand everyone you’re talking to and interpret that as how you do your job as a judge.” Ashwell is getting out and meeting the voters at the farmers markets, the Farm Fair, the Barbecue Bash. He’s door knocking and “getting out there and talking to folks. Campaigns are expensive, he said, but a strong campaign fund isn’t all that necessary. “As countywide races go, you get out there, they see your face, shake your hand and talk to you for a minute,” he said. “You let them know you’re out there to make a difference.” Paul Ishak Ishak, 55, said the feedback he’s received since being sworn in Jan. 4, 2017 “has been very, very positive.” Paul Ishak Paul Ishak Paul Ishak (Paul Ishak) “People want to appear in front of me. When they get a ruling, whether they won or lost, they were heard,” said Ishak, a Havre de Grace native, who has lived in that community all his life. “Like it or not, they understand why I ruled the way I ruled. The key is when you’re ruling against somebody to still treat them with the dignity and respect they deserve, as a fellow Marylander, as a fellow human being.” People who appear in court, for whatever reason, are in stressful situations. Sometimes they don’t anticipate what the results will be because they haven’t thought it through all the way. “I’ve had people say ‘Hey judge, you listened to my side of the story. I didn’t like that I didn’t prevail, but at least I got my story told,’” Ishak said. “That’s the best we can do as judges.” Ishak said he enjoys being able immerse himself in a case two sides have not been able to resolve. “I have no problem doing that, I enjoy doing that because in the end, we are helping people and upholding what the court is all about,” Ishak said. Ishak said this judicial race has become very political, even though it’s non-partisan and sitting judges aren’t supposed to be running on party affiliations. “I have not seen as politicized a judicial race as this one has become,” he said. “We have a responsibility as sitting judges not to do that [run unaffiliated], regardless of the party affiliation of the person who appointed us,” Ishak said. “The last thing you want in a judge, a person on the bench who thinks they’ll be treated differently because of their party affiliation.” The voters should choose him for the same reasons Hogan appointed him, Ishak said. “He, I believe, was looking for someone with broad experience, trial experience, who he thought was going to have a judicial temperament,” Ishak said. “Not only would I rule on cases, but in such a way that people would feel they’ve been treated fairly and well and have a chance to have their cases heard, and I think that’s the what the number one job of a judge is.” Despite having to run a difficult campaign while fufilling their judicial duties, he and Kreis have been getting the hang of it, Ishak said.