Visitation, funeral service set for John Carroll student Joshua Hamer

The visitation and funeral service have been set for Joshua "Josh" Evan Hamer, the John Carroll School student who died from injuries when a vehicle in which he was a passenger was involved in an accident in Churchville on Thursday morning.

Josh, who lived in North East, was 15 and a sophomore at the Bel Air private school.

A visitation will be held for Josh Monday, March 6, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 111 S. Queen St. in Rising Sun.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Josh's honor at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, at St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, 150 S. Queen St. in Rising Sun. Burial will follow at Brookview Cemetery in Rising Sun.

Family, students, faculty and staff at John Carroll gathered on the school's baseball diamond Thursday evening to remember student Josh Hamer, 15, who died after being injured in a car crash.

A vigil for Josh, who played baseball and football at John Carroll, was held on the school's baseball field Thursday night. School officials estimate between 150 and 200 people attended, including fellow students and members of their families and school staff and their families.

Steve Teter, the John Carroll athletic director and the varsity baseball coach through the 2016 season, said he recruited Josh to play baseball at John Carroll.

"He was just one of those, he was an absolute lover of the game," Teter said Friday. "He loved baseball, he was a worker. He put in a ton of time, during the offseason and just really wanted to get better at baseball and he was progressing."

"He certainly was going to be a part of their varsity team this year and he was planning on leaving for the spring trip down to Georgia next week," continued Teter, who is not coaching baseball this season. "He was going be one of the pitchers on the staff that they were going to be looking for as a young guy. He's definitely going to be missed in many ways.

Teter said Josh's unexpected death is "just another reminder of the suddenness in things can happen and the fragile life that we all lead."

"I think that certainly hit pretty hard," he said.

"As a father myself, you can't help but put yourself in that position and deal with the unimaginable and how his family is dealing with it, but I I've just been incredibly impressed, just blown away by the level of support from other schools," Teter said. "From all of our students, from all of our programs, everybody that's been involved, it certainly doesn't heal anything but it's been incredibly helpful during this rough time."

Josh was born on April 2, 2001, in Denton, Texas, the son of James Eric Hamer and Jennifer Leigh (Abbey) Hamer.

A vigil was held Thursday night in memory of Josh Hamer, a John Carroll School student, who died following a motor vehicle accident in Churchville on Thursday morning. (DAVID ANDERSON | AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun) (DAVID ANDERSON | AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun)

"Josh was kind hearted, outgoing and had a genuine love for life," states his obituary on the R.T. Foard Funeral Home website. "While he loved all sports, Josh lived and breathed baseball. Josh was always active and loved being with people. He enjoyed music and dancing.

"Josh was competitive, hardworking and intelligent. He was active with school and youth groups. Josh's contagious smile was always present and could light up any room."

In addition to his parents, Josh is survived by his maternal grandmother, Cheryl Abbey; paternal grandmother, Zoeann Jenkins; paternal grandfather, William E. Hamer, Sr.; three brothers: Jacob Edward Hamer, Jason Elliot Hamer and Justin Eric Hamer; four uncles: Jason Abbey, Justin Abbey, William E. Hamer, Jr. and Todd E. Hamer; three aunts: Donna Merlino, Karen Hamer, and Tami Vishio; and several cousins and extended family members.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Josh's memory can be made payable to "Joshua Hamer Memorial Baseball Scholarship" and send in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911.