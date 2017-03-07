Funeral service is Tuesday for John Carroll Student Joshua Hamer

Rising Sun - A funeral service will be held Tuesday morning for Joshua "Josh" Evan Hamer, the John Carroll School student who died from injuries when a vehicle in which he was a passenger was involved in an accident in Churchville on Thursday morning.

Josh, who lived in North East, was 15 and a sophomore at the Bel Air private school.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Josh's honor at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, 150 S. Queen St. in Rising Sun. Burial will follow at Brookview Cemetery in Rising Sun.

People were slowly filtering into the small brick church along South Queen Street in Rising Sun before the service, including some folks who knew Josh through John Carroll and others who knew him before high school.

"We were friends in middle school; we used to hang out a lot," Aidan Sloman, 16, of Rising Sun, said as he and a group of young people approached the front entrance.

Aidan, who attends Rising Sun High School, said he and Josh had been friends when they attended Rising Sun Middle School.

"He always had a smile on his face, always wanted to have a good time," Aidan said.

Members of the John Carroll baseball team will serve as pallbearers, and other players prepared to form an honor guard with their bats, through which Josh's casket would pass as it enters the church.

"If our student body had their way, the entire student body of 670 students would be here today," Gary Meyerl, the John Carroll campus minister, said.

He noted the church does not hold that many people, so "the baseball team and some of his closest friends are going to be here to represent our community."

Josh was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle when it collided with another car around 7:45 a.m. March 2 at the entrance to a Royal Farms store on Route 22, according to Maryland State Police.

The accident remained under investigation this week and an official report was not available, State Police at the Bel Air Barrack said Monday.

A vigil for Josh, who played baseball and football at John Carroll, was held on the school's baseball field Thursday night, just a few hours after he died at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

School officials estimate between 150 and 200 people attended, including fellow students and members of their families and school staff and their families.

There were remarks and prayers from school President Richard O'Hara, Josh's fellow students and baseball teammates, Ari Stakias, Ryan Archibald and Luke Zagurski, as well as, Gary Meyerl, the campus minister.

Meyerl remembered Josh's "blazing fastball, his courageous spirit and his kind heart."

"For those of us here seeking to cope with Josh's death, may we find solace in the promise of God's love," Meyerl said.

Members of Josh's family and his friends hugged each other and sobbed. Others expressed shock at the news of his sudden death. The school canceled classes Friday but made grief counselors available for students who wished to talk with them.

During the vigil, a poster with pictures of Josh in his football and baseball uniforms was placed on the fence in front of the third base dugout. The poster was surrounded by black, white and gold balloons – the school colors – a baseball uniform in a frame, candles and bunches of flowers. More candles arranged in the form of Josh's initials, J.H., were on the pitcher's mound.

"He was a confident guy, everything he did, he took head on . . . he was one of those guys everybody looked up to," Ryan Archibald, Josh's teammate, said after the vigil, as he was surrounded by fellow players.

Ryan, a 17-year-old junior from Churchville, said he expects the baseball team will rally together as their regular season begins later this month.

"For me, personally, it puts things in perspective," he said.

Steve Teter, the John Carroll athletic director and the varsity baseball coach through the 2016 season, said he recruited Josh to play baseball at John Carroll.

"He was just one of those, he was an absolute lover of the game," Teter said Friday. "He loved baseball, he was a worker. He put in a ton of time, during the offseason and just really wanted to get better at baseball and he was progressing."

"He certainly was going to be a part of their varsity team this year and he was planning on leaving for the spring trip down to Georgia next week," continued Teter, who is not coaching baseball this season. "He was going be one of the pitchers on the staff that they were going to be looking for as a young guy. He's definitely going to be missed in many ways.

Teter said Josh's unexpected death is "just another reminder of the suddenness in things can happen and the fragile life that we all lead."

"I think that certainly hit pretty hard," he said.

"As a father myself, you can't help but put yourself in that position and deal with the unimaginable and how his family is dealing with it, but I I've just been incredibly impressed, just blown away by the level of support from other schools," Teter said. "From all of our students, from all of our programs, everybody that's been involved, it certainly doesn't heal anything but it's been incredibly helpful during this rough time."

Josh was born on April 2, 2001, in Denton, Texas, the son of James Eric Hamer and Jennifer Leigh (Abbey) Hamer.

"Josh was kind hearted, outgoing and had a genuine love for life," states his obituary on the R.T. Foard Funeral Home website. "While he loved all sports, Josh lived and breathed baseball. Josh was always active and loved being with people. He enjoyed music and dancing.

"Josh was competitive, hardworking and intelligent. He was active with school and youth groups. Josh's contagious smile was always present and could light up any room."

In addition to his parents, Josh is survived by his maternal grandmother, Cheryl Abbey; paternal grandmother, Zoeann Jenkins; paternal grandfather, William E. Hamer, Sr.; three brothers: Jacob Edward Hamer, Jason Elliot Hamer and Justin Eric Hamer; four uncles: Jason Abbey, Justin Abbey, William E. Hamer, Jr. and Todd E. Hamer; three aunts: Donna Merlino, Karen Hamer, and Tami Vishio; and several cousins and extended family members.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Josh's memory can be made payable to "Joshua Hamer Memorial Baseball Scholarship" and send in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911.

Aegis staff member Randy McRoberts contributed to this report.