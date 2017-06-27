Rosedale man charged with drinking, driving following Joppatowne crash

A Baltimore County man was charged with several drinking and driving offenses following an alleged hit and run accident in Joppatowne Saturday night, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded around 10:15 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of Shore Drive and Joppa Farm Road for a report of a traffic accident, Cristie Kahler, spokesperson for the agency, wrote in an email.

The motorcycle was stopped at the stop sign on Shore Drive, waiting to make a left turn, when it was rear-ended, and partially driven over, by the Corolla, driven by Anthony C. Backhaus, 25, of Rosedale, according to Kahler.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Bayview for treatment of injuries, she said.

Backhaus allegedly drove away from the scene, Kahler said, and his car, with heavy front end damage, was found a short distance away in an alley.

Backhaus was arrested and taken to the Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct, where he was charged with driving under the influence of and while impaired by alcohol and failing to stop vehicle at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury.

He was released from the precinct with a citation that he must appear in court, according to Kahler.

Backhaus could not be reached for comment. As of Tuesday morning, his case was not listed in online court records.