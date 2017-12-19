Domestic incident, police standoff in Joppa end in man's suicide Tuesday

A 57-year old man shot himself to death during a standoff with police in the 1900 block of Atkisson Road in Joppa shortly after noon Tuesday, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

The suicide occurred about 90 minutes after deputies responded to a call for a domestic incident between a man and a woman, according to Sheriff’s Office Maj. William Davis.

Responding law enforcement and crisis intervention personnel had been negotiating with the man, but "eventually, he decided negotiations were going to end, and he committed suicide," Davis said during a media briefing about an hour after the incident had concluded.

Other than the shot fired by the deceased, no firearms were discharged, said Davis, who did not identify the man.

Sheriff’s Office deputies were alerted at 10:28 a.m., of a domestic incident involving a man and a woman, Davis said. Deputies responded within one minute.

The woman came out of the house and told them the man was still inside, armed with multiple weapons, including rifles and handguns, and that he was "potentially suicidal," according to Davis.

Deputies formed a perimeter, informed neighbors and told them to evacuate, Davis said. The Sheriff's Office Special Response Team and the county's crisis response team were called in, according to Davis.

Local roads were closed, including Singer, Stockton and Atkisson. Davis said "a rifle round, if it's fired can go quite a long distance and be lethal at quite a long distance," thus the need for a large perimeter.

He did not provide additional details about the incident, citing the continuing investigation.

Around 2 p.m., police still remained at Stockton and Hollingsworth roads, checking with drivers as they passed through the intersection, either diverting them or allowing them into the neighborhood if they live there.

"Deputies will be on scene for a while as they conclude the investigation, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Cristie Kahler said.