Attorney for Joppa farmer seeks reversal of hearing examiner's denial of special exception for mulch operation

The Harford County Council, sitting as the Board of Appeals, is being asked to overturn a zoning hearing examiner's denial of a Joppa farm owner's application to have a seasonal mulch processing operation on his property.

"I ask that the County Council not accept the recommendation of the hearing examiner," Bel Air attorney Robert Lynch, representing applicant Albert J. Bierman, said during a zoning appeals hearing before the council Tuesday evening.

Lynch alleged that Robert Kahoe, the zoning hearing examiner, made several factual errors when compiling his recommendation that the county deny Bierman's application for a special exception.

The decision is dated Oct. 18, 2016 and is based on testimony given during an Aug. 17 hearing by the applicant's planning and traffic experts, Harford County planning and zoning officials and Bierman's neighbors who live in the residential community adjacent to his property in the 3400 block of Dorothy Avenue.

People who live nearby on Heims Lane and Shirley Avenue are concerned the mulch operation could bring more noise and traffic to their community, and it could affect school bus drivers picking up or dropping off students.

Bierman, who has owned the 125-acre farm since 1998, has agreed to a series of conditions for the processing and storage of mulch on-site and then delivering it to his clients, tree nursery operators, who purchase the mulch wholesale, according to Lynch.

The mulch operation would be in effect between April and September and open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. There would be no weekend operations, no retail sales of mulch, no signage, plus there would be no access to the property from Shirley Avenue, according to Lynch.

Truck traffic could enter and exit via Dorothy Avenue and Heims Lane, according to Kahoe's report.

Lynch noted Bierman would use his existing farm vehicles to transport the processed mulch.

"My client's proposed use is seasonal in nature, would have no new employees, uses the same farm trucks that are currently on the farm and is not a retail business," Lynch told council members.

The conditions would "eliminate any possible detrimental impact on the community," Lynch said.

Kahoe did not see it that way, however.

"Because of the shallowness of the front yards, the smaller lot size, a lack of sidewalks and the narrowness of the paved portion with Heims Lane, the Special Exception will cause a greater and more adverse impact than if it were located at a location without these particular characteristics," he stated in his decision.

Kahoe acknowledged Bierman's efforts to mitigate the impact on the community, but "the Applicant's promise to moderate his operation does not eliminate impact."

Lynch noted Kahoe made several errors in his report about the potential impacts and the scope of the operation, conclusions he said conflicted with testimony at the hearing.

Kahoe stated in his report that two truckloads of mulch would be delivered for processing each week, while Bierman testified he planned for one truckload per week, according to Lynch.

Kahoe also stated Bierman would bring a portable chipper to his property once a week to process yard waste, but the property owner testified he plans to bring in the chipper once a month.

Lynch also disputed the characterization of testimony by Heims Lane resident Laura Thacker that two vehicles cannot pass each other on her narrow road.

Lynch referenced her testimony in the transcript of the hearing, when Thacker said motorists "sometimes" pull over when trying to pass each other if vehicles are parked on the street.

"She never stated two cars cannot pass one another," Lynch said. "She said it's a problem if there is a car parked on the road, and this is not an unusual situation for roads in Harford County,"

Lynch also noted the experts for the applicant — Torrence Pierce, president of Frederick Ward Associates, a Bel Air planning and engineering firm, and Mark Keeley, a traffic engineer with Traffic Concepts, of Hanover — testified the proposed mulch operation would not affect neighboring residences.

Pierce testified the closest house is 1,000 feet away, plus the mulch will be stored in 8-foot-high concrete bins, which should provide appropriate screening.

Keeley noted there would be a minimal increase in traffic volume with the delivery trucks, plus they would not be operating during student pick-up and drop-off hours.

He acknowledged that he did not include pick-up and drop-off schedules for area preschools in his analysis, according to Kahoe's report.

Lynch said the main objection of the Department of Planning and Zoning, that "the road network will not support the proposed use," is an "assertion without factual backup or expert testimony."

Brian Young, the people's counsel for Harford County, urged council members to uphold Kahoe's decision.

"I have little to add to the hearing examiner's decision in this matter," Young said. "It was succinctly put and well written."

He stressed Kahoe had not erred in "the correct standard of law to be applied."

"The standard is whether or not this special exception use, if granted, would create a more adverse impact at this location than elsewhere in the agricultural zone," he said. "That's the correct standard, and it was correctly applied."

Young noted opposing lawyers primarily raised the issue of factual errors in Kahoe's decision.

"This board should give deference to the finding of facts that were made by the hearing examiner," Young said. "It's very rare that there are cases in which a board should review or a court should review the person who actually heard a case and overturn the finding of facts that are obtained or determined at that level."

"I certainly do not believe that this is such a case," he continued.

Council members asked Lynch and Young multiple questions about the scope of the mulch operation, the size of the residential roads and the local school bus schedules.

They did not issue a decision Tuesday.

"We will take our time with this issue, and it will be at least two to three weeks before we'll decide to set a date for a decision on this matter," Council President Richard Slutzky said.