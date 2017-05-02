Two women charged with allegedly stealing from Joppa-Magnolia fire company

A member of Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company and her daughter have been charged in connection with the alleged theft of embezzlement of more than $65,000 from the fire company since 2014, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Carol Ann Reprogel, 56, and Jessie Marie Reprogel, 32, both of the 1500 block of Harford Square Drive in Edgewood, were indicted April 25 by a Harford County Grand Jury and were arrested Friday, police said.

Carol Reprogel is a member of the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company and manages the bingo nights as well as the fire company's banquet hall, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

On Jan. 18, members of the fire company reported to the Sheriff's Office that money was missing from many of the company's bingo fundraiser nights, according to the release.

Detectives assigned to the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division determined more than $10,000 of bingo proceeds from June 1, 2016 through Jan. 16 were not deposited in a company account and were unaccounted for, according to the release.

Detectives also determined a Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company credit card was used for more than $50,000 in unauthorized charges between 2014 and this year; the unauthorized charges included purchases of personal items, according to the news release.

Detectives also identified $5,500 worth of deposits for hall rentals that were unaccounted for.

The total theft from the fire company was $65,500, police said.

According to court records, Carol and Jessie Reprogel were indicted on charges of theft scheme $10,000 to $100,000 and conspiracy to commit a theft scheme $10,000 to $100,000. Carol Reprogel was also indicted on charges of embezzlement and misappropriation of funds by an executor or administrator.

The pair have been released on $25,000 bond each.

A representative from Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Individuals who rented, or made use of, the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company banquet hall between 2014 and 2017 are asked to contact Corporal Justin Blubaugh, of the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 443-409-3487.