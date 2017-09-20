Joppa-Magnolia Fire Company drops overnight paid ambulance crew shift

The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company is converting one of its two 24-hour paid EMS units into a “peak-time” unit that would be on duty 16 hours a day, instead of 24, in order to save money.

“Last year, our EMS side of the fire company operated at a loss of $98,000,” fire company spokesperson Andy Doyle said Tuesday.

That loss does not include fuel for the unit, he said.

The conversion, according to Doyle, is not related to the establishment of a county-run paid EMS service, with two staffed “surge” ambulances that would augment the service provided by 11 of Harford’s privately-run 12 volunteer fire and EMS companies.

Those ambulances are expected go into service at the start of 2018, according to county government spokesperson Cindy Mumby.

County Executive Barry Glassman appointed a five-person, all-volunteer EMS Standards Advisory Board in early September to provide recommendations to the county executive and emergency services director on training and billing matters during the county’s long-term transition to a paid EMS system. The current system is a mix of paid and volunteer services.

Glassman announced the transition during his State of the County address in January. It comes at a time when the volunteer fire companies face the ongoing challenge of recruiting volunteers and funding their paid EMS workers and concerns among county officials that the current system be sufficiently prepared to meet future increases in EMS call volume.

Doyle said Joppa-Magnolia’s first paid unit, which has two people on duty per shift, would remain available 24 hours a day, while the second unit — which also has two people per shift — would be on duty during the peak hours of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“That is statistically when our call volume is highest,” he said.

Fire company officials expect the conversion, which will happen Oct. 1, will save Joppa-Magnolia about $96,000 a year.

The change would leave the 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. shift covered by a volunteer crew only.

“Although we do have this conversion, our administration will continuously monitor to determine if we need to place the peak time unit in service full time,” Doyle said.

He said the Aberdeen and Bel Air fire companies also have peak-time units for their paid EMS.

Joppa-Magnolia, which serves Joppa and Edgewood and handles multiple mutual aid calls to support companies outside its primary service area, is one of the busiest in Harford County.

The company handled 3,770 EMS calls in 2016.

Doyle said Joppa-Magnolia spends about $1 million a year, overall, on its EMS operation staffed by volunteers and paid paramedics and EMTs. That cost includes equipment, maintenance, payroll, benefits and replacing ambulances.

He encouraged people to volunteer, as there are not currently enough volunteers to cover the night shift when the second paid unit would be off duty. He noted the company provides free training.

“We have open membership, and we’re accepting new members all the time,” Doyle said.

The majority of Harford’s EMS companies use money from their own coffers, as well as annual allocations from the Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Foundation, to hire paid medical workers to augment their volunteer personnel.

Joppa-Magnolia receives about $110,000 a year from the Foundation, according to Doyle.

Harford County will contribute $3.05 million to the Foundation in the current 2018 fiscal year. That amount has increased from $2.88 million in fiscal 2017 and $2.79 million in fiscal 2016, according to Mumby, the county spokesperson.

“Thank goodness that the county executive had the foresight to begin the long-range planning to address these issues over the long term and ensure the coverage and the quality of care that citizens expect — and deserve — is delivered in Harford County,” Mumby said.