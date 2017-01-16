Joppa-Magnolia fire company reflects on triumphs and tragedies of 2016

The fire chief's award typically goes to an individual in the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, but, after an extremely challenging 2016, Chief William Vanarsdale Jr. decided to give it to the entire company.

"I concluded that everybody in this department deserves the chief's award," Vanarsdale said during the company's annual awards banquet Saturday. "Without the department I wouldn't be the chief, and we wouldn't be getting the fire trucks and ambulances on the street."

Company members gathered at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood to recognize the triumphs and tragedies of the past year.

Joppa-Magnolia handled 5,303 calls for service in 2016, including 3,770 EMS calls and 1,533 fire calls. Members had an early challenge in January with Winter Storm Jonas, a blizzard that dropped more than 30 inches on Harford County.

The company was rocked Feb. 10 when life member Patrick Dailey, a senior deputy with the Harford County Sheriff's Office, was murdered while meeting a suspect at the Panera Bread restaurant in Abingdon. The suspect, David B. Evans, also shot and mortally wounded Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon before he was killed by police return fire at a nearby senior citizen apartment complex.

The fire company held its own funeral for Senior Deputy Dailey, with support from other fire and EMS companies in Harford and the Sheriff's Office, the day before his public funeral at Mountain Christian Church in Joppa. The church was also the site of the fire company funeral and two days of visitation.

Vanarsdale asked Sheriff's Office officials in attendance to tell Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler that "we thank him for letting us have our time with Pat." Senior Deputy Dailey's sons, Brian and Tyler, are members of the fire company.

Tyler Dailey was named the company's Fireman of the Year for 2016 Saturday.

Vanarsdale's own father, William Vanarsdale Sr., died in May at age 68. The elder Vanarsdale was a life member of Joppa-Magnolia and a former chief officer.

"He taught me everything I know, and I will continue to do what I have to do to be the best I can be, so thank you to everyone," Vanarsdale Jr. said.

The company also memorialized two Ladies' Auxiliary members who died in 2016, Rita Harper and Jeanie Skillman White.

The company celebrated in October the kickoff of the Fund the Fort campaign, a partnership with the Nicholson family, of Edgewood, to raise $5 million to upgrade and expand the Hanson Road substation, known to company members as Fort Hanson.

Former president honored

Outgoing company President James Lyons was honored for 60 years of service with volunteer fire companies in Baltimore and Harford counties. Lyons will remain with Joppa-Magnolia, and Danny Adkins succeeds him as president,

His daughter, Michelle Christman, gave a tribute to her father's service, which started with Long Green Volunteer Fire Company in Baltimore County at age 16. He joined Joppa-Magnolia when he was in his late 20s.

Christman, who spent a lot of time in the firehouse as a child, recognized not only her father's contributions to Joppa, but also the many people, young and old, who make up the company.

"I want you all to see something, that there's not only a common denominator that we all have, but that this is bigger than any of you could even begin to understand and even imagine," she said.

Longtime member Jeffrey Wainwright was inducted into the Harford-Cecil Volunteer Firemen's Association Hall of Fame. Edward Kimmel, who died in 2012, was also inducted. His sons, Keith and Kevin Kimmel, and their families, accepted the award.

"My dad was a good man, he deserved this award," Keith Kimmel said later.

Award winners

Bernard Wesoloski, an EMS lieutenant, was named EMS Officer of the Year. Kyle Kamberger was named EMS Provider of the Year.

Kamberger was also the top live-in fire responder, with 667 calls. Greg Scowden was the top fire responder from home, with 485 calls, and Leila Ward was the top volunteer EMS responder, with 177 calls. Carol Reprogel was the top administrative responder with 2,124 points based on hours of service..

Stephanie West received the William B. Lay Sr. Rookie of the Year Award. Iydel Youssi was named the Cadet of the Year. Parents Jennifer Deems and Jill Steinmiller received certificates of appreciation for their contributions to the cadet program.

Eighteen members of the company received 43 Life Saver Awards for their efforts to revive 10 people who went into cardiac arrest.

The other top live-in fire responders were Ryan Harrington, with 615 calls, John Singleton, 567; Andrew Halman, 556; Alex Meade, 514; Tyler Dailey, 458; Don Hare III, 442; D'Angelo Holmes, 434 and Ian Williams, 413 calls.

The other top home fire responders were Jarrett Leuschner, with 457 calls; Adam Sennett, 455; Justin Reinecke, 412; Bryan Dailey, 353; Donny Collier, 326; Mark Hoffman, 321; Jeremy Heinz, 286; Joe Burrs, 256 and Kevin Thomas, 247 calls.

The other top EMS responders were Kyle Kamberger with 149 calls; Cara Mahoney, 128; Gary Gullion, 124; John Gray, 120; Bernie Wesoloski, 120; Brandon Clark, 103; Ian Williams, 98; Anna Doran, 50; and Chris Morawski, 37 calls.

The other top administrative responders were Lewis Brown Jr., with 1,550 points, Ben Lay, 1,233; Bill Vanarsdale Jr., 917; Don Hare Jr., 915; Jason Freund, 871; Chris Cornes, 761; Peggy Hare, 700; Danny Adkins, 689; and Shirley Conley, 668 points.