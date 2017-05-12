Woman, 60, charged with setting Joppa fire

A Joppa woman was arrested Friday afternoon when she tried to retrieve her three dogs from the Humane Society of Harford County and was charged with setting the house fire last month that led to her and the dogs being rescued by neighbors, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

According to fire investigators, at about 5:37 p.m. on April 20 neighbors saw smoke and flames coming from a house at 200 Kearney Drive in Joppa. Neighbors broke out a back window of the house and rescued Susan Lee Harclerode, 60, and her three dogs, according to a Fire Marshal's Office news release.

Fire investigators said Harclerode had been evicted the day before from the house, which is in foreclosure.

Firefighters from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding are fire companies arrived at the single family dwelling and later extinguished the fire in 20 minutes, investigators said.

Harclerode was taken to Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace for evaluation, and her dogs were taken to the Harford County Humane Society, according to the news release.

When Harclerode went to the Humane Society Friday to get her dogs, she was arrested by deputy state fire marshals and charged with first degree arson, second degree arson, malicious burning first degree and trespassing on private property, the Fire Marshal's Office said.

Harclerode is being held at the Harford County Detention Center, as she awaits a bail review hearing. No lawyer was listed in court records.

Deputy state fire marshals determined the fire had been set, and investigators said they also learned that just days before the April 20 fire, there was a small trash can fire in the house that firefighters put out.

After consulting with Harford County States Attorney's Office, deputy state fire marshals filed charges against Harclerode and an arrest warrant was issued, according to the Fire Marshal's Office news release.