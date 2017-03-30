Joppa man, 41, killed in crash at Route 40, Joppa Road

A Joppa man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a two-car crash at the intersection of Route 40 and Joppa Road, Maryland State Police said.

Troopers were called to the Joppa intersection around 1:30 p.m. for a crash involving an International truck and an SUV, according to a news release from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack.

Troopers determined that the International truck, a roll-off single unit, driven by Joshua Moran, 39, of Delta, Pa., was heading west on Route 40 just east of Joppa Road when his traffic signal turned red, according to the release.

Just ahead, a Jeep Cherokee, driven by Thomas Edward Jarvis Sr. 41, of Philadelphia Road in Joppa, entered the intersection with a green signal, according to state police.

Moran failed to stop in time for the red signal and hit the Jeep on the driver's side. Jarvis, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

A woman in the Jeep, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore in critical condition, according to Sgt. Yingling of the Bel Air Barrack.

Route 40 was closed for about two hours.

Because the accident involved a commercial vehicle, the International, the state police commercial enforcement team will inspect the truck and the crash team will investigate the accident, Yingling said. Once that is complete, state police will consult with the Harford County State's Attorney to determine if charges will be filed.