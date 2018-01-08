Fire guts Joppa house Sunday, smoke alarm alerts occupant to evacuate

A smoke alarm is credited with saving the life of the occupant of a Joppa house that was extensively damaged by a fire early Sunday morning.

More than 50 firefighters from fire companies in Harford County and elsewhere in the region battled the blaze in the single-family home in the 300 block of Avedon Court. Temperatures were in the single digits.

In their initial investigation of the fire’s cause, fire marshals have concluded “disposed smoking materials” were to blame, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The fire was reported at 7:44 a.m. Sunday by an occupant of the one-story home, identified as Terry Glaser in the Fire Marshal’s Office report.

She heard a smoke alarm go off and awoke to find smoke filling the house. Upon checking for the source, she discovered the front porch on fire, according to the report.

Glaser was able escape through the back door and called 911.

When firefighters arrived they found the fire extended into the attic and throughout the home, according to the report. It took 25 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded, assisted by the Aberdeen Proving Ground Fire Department, Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company and Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company.

Also responding were Grasonville Volunteer Fire Department from Queen Anne's County and Five Points Fire Company from Delaware, which had been standing by Saturday night a Jopp-Magnolia’s firehouses because of Joppa-Magnolia’s annual banquet.

A Harford County Hazmat Team responded with a warming unit for the firefighters.

The Fire Marshal’s Office report states a Joppa-Magnolia firefighter suffered chest pains and was transported to Upper Chespeake Medical Center in Bel Air. No additional details were available.

The report also states that while the occupant of the home was able to safely evacuate, the family’s dog perished in the fire.

Damage to the house, whose owner is listed in the report as Long and Foster, is estimated at $210,000 to the structure and $50,000 to the contents.

The residents were displaced and are being assisted by family and the Red Cross, according to the Fire Marshal’s Office.