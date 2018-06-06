Jones Junction will be premier sponsor for Bel Air's July 4 celebration

The Bel Air Independence Day Committee Inc., the nonprofit organization that produces the annual July 4 celebration in Bel Air, announced Tuesday that the Jones Junction Automotive Group has become the premier sponsor of the 2018 event.

“We are extremely pleased to have Jones Junction as our premier sponsor,” Don Stewart, president of the Bel Air Independence Day Committee, said in a news release. “Jones has a history of generous giving to the Bel Air community, and we welcome this commitment from them.”

“We cannot produce the event without the generous support of local businesses,” Michael Blum, vice president of the Bel Air Independence Day Committee, said. “Jones is now leading the way, and I hope other businesses notice this and also help us.”

In recognition of the Jones Junction commitment, the Harford County-based dealership group will be given sole credit for the annual fireworks display, according to the committee leaders, as well as continuing to be the sponsor of the C. Milton Wright High School Marching Mustangs Band in the July 4th parade.

“We’re proud to be the premier sponsor for the 4th of July celebration,” said Mary Chance, director of community outreach for Jones Junction. “We have long participated as a supporter of this wonderful patriotic and community event, and we are happy to be able to increase our commitment.”

Jones Junction recently celebrated its 100th year as a family-run automotive business serving Harford County and the surrounding area.

Since its founding by patriarch C.M. Jones, the Jones family has served its community with superior customer service.

The 40-acre business, on Route 1 in Fallston, has 10 new car dealerships, a pre-owned superstore and a collision center, where owners Larry Jones, Danny Jones and Bryan Kilby carry on their parents’ philosophies and dedication to hard work and integrity.

The Bel Air Independence Day Committee solicits tax-deductible contributions from businesses and individuals to make it possible to offer the full day’s roster of events on July 4, beginning with the Flag Ceremony at Bel Air High School at 6:30 a.m. and ending with the fireworks over Rockfield Park at about 9:30 p.m.

The theme of this year’s celebration is “A Salute to American Heroes!”

Other Fourth of July events include the parade, which starts at 6 p.m. on Main Street, and many family friendly competitions in the morning and early afternoon, including horseshoe toss, watermelon eating, Uncle Sam says and costume contests. A pancake breakfast is offered at Bel Air High School by the Bel Air High School Boosters.

A complete schedule of July 4th events can be found on the committee’s website at belairjuly4.org; complimentary programs with maps, schedules and more information will be distributed free at many Bel Air-area businesses, beginning on or about June 23.

Anyone wishing to donate to the celebration is asked to visit the sponsors page at belairjuly4.org/sponsors.php.

“We thank in advance those caring and community-aware businesses, families and individuals who help us honor our country and our town by means of their donations,” Blum said. “With 20 bands booked so far to perform in the 2018 parade, we’re really looking for band sponsors.”

CAPTION Harford County Executive Barry Glassman leads a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday for the Harford County Agricultural Center, built in the repurposed Glen Echo Furniture store in Street to bring agricultural service entities under one roof. Harford County Executive Barry Glassman leads a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday for the Harford County Agricultural Center, built in the repurposed Glen Echo Furniture store in Street to bring agricultural service entities under one roof. CAPTION Harford County Executive Barry Glassman leads a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday for the Harford County Agricultural Center, built in the repurposed Glen Echo Furniture store in Street to bring agricultural service entities under one roof. Harford County Executive Barry Glassman leads a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday for the Harford County Agricultural Center, built in the repurposed Glen Echo Furniture store in Street to bring agricultural service entities under one roof. CAPTION Michael E. Bennett, Aberdeen’s former mayor and current executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, delivered closing remarks at the Aberdeen Memorial Day ceremony Monday. Michael E. Bennett, Aberdeen’s former mayor and current executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, delivered closing remarks at the Aberdeen Memorial Day ceremony Monday. CAPTION Seniors in the Science and Mathematics Academy magnet program at Aberdeen High School show their senior Capstone projects to the public during the annual gallery walk Tuesday. Seniors in the Science and Mathematics Academy magnet program at Aberdeen High School show their senior Capstone projects to the public during the annual gallery walk Tuesday. CAPTION Harford County Public Schools Superintendent finalist Dr. David Ring Jr. answers questions from a group of Harford County high school student representatives during a round of stakeholder interviews Tuesday. Harford County Public Schools Superintendent finalist Dr. David Ring Jr. answers questions from a group of Harford County high school student representatives during a round of stakeholder interviews Tuesday. CAPTION On Tuesday morning, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office hosted the agency’s second memorial ceremony honoring the seven deputies lost in the line of duty. Deputy Frank Bateman was posthumously given the Medal of Honor during the event. On Tuesday morning, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office hosted the agency’s second memorial ceremony honoring the seven deputies lost in the line of duty. Deputy Frank Bateman was posthumously given the Medal of Honor during the event.

avought@theaegis.com