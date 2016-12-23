Jones Junction becomes Aberdeen Proving Ground centennial celebration sponsor

Harford County-based car dealership Jones Junction became the first business in the region to sign on as a sponsor of the Aberdeen Proving Ground centennial celebration to be held next year.

Many other businesses in Harford, Cecil and Baltimore counties have followed suit, according to the local group that is planning more than 100 events and programs for the Harford County Army post's Centennial Celebration in 2017.

Funds raised through sponsorships will be used to underwrite these activities and to build a body of historical data available to the public about the people and missions over APG's first 100 years, the APG Centennial Celebration Association, or ACCA, said in a news release. ACCA is a nonprofit dedicated to celebrating the installation's 100 years of world-changing technology development.

Jones Junction has made a multi-year pledge of support to the APG Centennial Celebration Association, the organization said. The dealership recently presented the nonprofit with a $5,000 check.

Jones Junction is also celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2017, and its growth parallels the growth of the region, the ACCA release notes.

The late Vernon Jones started out selling Studebakers in Conowingo with his father, C.M. Jones. By the mid-1960s, the dealership had expanded to include Plymouth, Nissan, Honda, Chrysler, Toyota and GMC franchises.

The Jones family soon outgrew its facilities in the heart of Bel Air and relocated to the junction of Routes 1 and 147 in Fallston. Since then, Jones has replaced its GMC franchise with Dodge and Jeep, and has added new facilities for Subaru, Kia and Hyundai dealerships. Jones Junction employs more than 600 people, making it one of the largest private employers in Harford County.

ACCA's long-term goal is to create a permanent APG Technology, Heritage and Education Center that will fill the void created by the movement of the U.S. Army Ordnance Museum at APG to Ft. Lee, Va., under the most recent federal base realignment. To learn more about ACCA and the APG Centennial, visit www.apg100.org.