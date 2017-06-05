Liriodendron hosts 'The Spirit of Place: A Collection of Paintings Past and Present' by John Sauers

The Liriodendron Foundation Gallery will host an exhibit of the works of artist John Sauers through July 16.

Gallery hours are Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays, 1 to 7 p.m.

Sauers was born and raised in Harford County, graduating from the Maryland Institute of Arts in 1955.

He was employed as a graphic designer for Baltimore Gas and Electric for 35 years. It was during that time period that Sauers spent lunch hours sketching buildings in Baltimore, many of which are no longer in existence today.

In the 1990s Sauers and his wife, Jeanette, relocated to the mountains of Whitetop, Va., where he was appointed as a board member and won two four-year residencies at the William King Arts Center.

In 2005, the couple returned to Darlington, where they still live. Sauers' work has been included in numerous regional and national exhibitions across the United States.

Working primarily in oils, watercolors and some charcoal sketches, Sauers depicts beautiful areas of Harford County as well as his home in Whitetop in this exhibit.

For more information about this show visit: http://www.liriodendron.com

The Liriodendron Mansion is at 502 W. Gordon St., Bel Air. For additional information call 410-879-4424 or visit our website, www.liriodendron.com.