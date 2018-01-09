Removal of John Carroll's newspaper adviser upsets former students

Some members of the John Carroll School community are upset over the mid-year removal, for reasons that won’t be disclosed, of the moderator of The Patriot, the school’s award-winning student newspaper.

Mark Ionescu, the faculty member formerly in charge of the school newspaper, was given the option to continue teaching at the private Catholic school in Bel Air after he was removed from the advisory position for reasons that school officials will only say are not related to the newspaper’s content. School officials say it was a “personnel issue.”

Ionescu said in an email Monday he is still teaching at John Carroll, but could not discuss the situation further. He is a 1995 John Carroll graduate, according to The Patriot’s website.

“It’s a human resources decision that I’m really not at liberty to discuss,” John Carroll President Stephen Di’Biagio said Monday afternoon. “Out of respect for the people involved, we don’t discuss internal personnel issues.”

In a letter to John Carroll parents and guardians, Principal Tom Durkin announced that Ionescu would not be moderator of the newspaper beginning with the second semester of this school year.

“The decision to make a change in the moderator position was not about journalism, free speech, or the content of the newspaper. It is a personnel issue, which we are not at liberty to discuss, legally or ethically,” Durkin wrote. “This was a decision that required significant discernment and research, and I am going to ask that you trust us that the decision was made with the students' best interest as the singular driving focus.”

Ionescu’s removal from the newspaper position isn’t sitting well with some former students.

Caroline Cooney, a John Carroll graduate, who studied at Harford Community College, posted a letter titled “Mark Ionescu removed from moderator of The Patriot after 17 years” on her Facebook page and wrote: “The time to act is now, spread this as much as you can, to every social media platform.” Cooney could not be reached for comment Monday.

Martha Schick, former editor of The Patriot, who graduated from John Carroll in 2013 and Emerson College in December 2016, said Ionescu had a tremendous impact on her as a student.

During college she got a part-time job at the Boston Globe, upon the recommendation of an editor who gave her an editing test her first week of college.

That allowed her to be hired as an assistant news editor, a position seldom given to new students.

“That’s because I was being taught journalism at a college level from the time I was 15,” Schick, who was hired as a part-time Globe reporter and web producer and freelancer. “That can be directly traced back to the fact that Mark taught me how to be a journalist as a teenager.”

She’s a 22-year-old graduate with a job in print journalism at a time it’s really difficult, she said.

“Without hesitation, I can say it was because I was in Mark Ioncescu’s class and I worked for The Patriot.

Outside of her family, no one has had as much of an influence on her as Ionescu, Schick said.

“It would be a shame and disservice to future students at John Carroll if they’re not afforded the same opportunity I was to have him as a teacher,” she said.

Last spring, The Patriot won the Online Pacemaker Award from the National Scholastic Press Association.

"This award is the highest, and most competitive, award that a newspaper can win - it's the newspaper equivalent of winning the national championships," Ionescu was quoted at the time on the school’s website.

"When you get something that reflects on everyone, every picture that they took, every story that they wrote, and all that factors into it, it's really special. It’s thrilling to see them get recognized for all their hard work by a group as exclusive as the NSPA," he said.