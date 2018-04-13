John Archer School prom is fun for everyone

The John Archer School student Robert Crowder walked into the room Saturday afternoon dressed to impress, as the school held its prom at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood.

Wearing his black well fitting suit with pink tie, Crowder carried a white box with a beautiful corsage for his prom date, former John Archer student Isabelle Cupp.

Crowder’s face lit up as he spotted the young lady across the room and quickly walked to her presenting her with the flower. Other students, dressed in flowing prom gowns and tuxedos, arrived with their families ready to dance the afternoon away.

Once again, the John Archer School community came together to help the students have a wonderful day.

For the fourth year, Linda and Steve Vitali, owners of the Richlin Ballroom, hosted the special event. Their daughter, Kate Vitali, is a special educator at John Archer and had urged her parents to host the prom a few years ago. The family said it was happy to step up again and host the prom this year.

Volunteers from Harford Technical High School and Towson University Northeastern Maryland, on the Harford Community College campus, were on hand to enjoy the fun and help with students. Both Harford Tech and HCC are neighbors of John Archer.

Several other local businesses came through this year also to help make the day extra special for the group of students and their families.

Table centerpiece flowers were provided by Society of Italian American Businessman and the folks from Tapsnap Photo Booth rentals provided one of their booths to capture some fun and special moments. DJ Christopher Kearns, owner of DJ’s of Choice, kept the crowd on the dance floor throughout the day.