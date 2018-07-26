Jim Newby retires from Havre de Grace

Jim Newby, who retired from Havre de Grace city government last month after 40 years as a volunteer and an employee, was honored last week by the Havre de Grace mayor and city council.

Newby worked for eight mayors and three police chiefs, served many years with the Havre de Grace Police Auxiliary, helped start the Havre de Grace Community Center, the teen center and was procurement director and director of administration.

“And June 30 was his last day after really, really well-served time with the City of Havre de Grace,” Mayor William T. Martin said.

The mayor presented Newby, a man known to have the keys to everything, with a key to the City of Havre de Grace, the first such honor Martin has bestowed in more than three years as mayor.

“Jim has a lot of stories. A lot of people are really hanging out tonight because he’s here,” Martin said.

Newby recalled his favorite times with the city, including the teen center and July 4th celebrations in town — the one day a year Special Police got paid.

He also remembers the hard times, too, like the Frank Green rampage in September 1986, when Green, a fugitive from another state, killed a police officer and wounded three others. The city was held hostage during the manhunt for Green, who was apprehended 11 hours after he first escaped from police.

In 1978, Newby was sworn in by then Mayor Frank Hutchins to the city’s police auxiliary. In 1991 he joined the staff as the chief’s assistant working on the budget.

As Newby tells it, then Chief William Lamphere handed Newby the budget and said he was going on vacation.

“He told me to have it ready when he got back,” Newby said.

Council members praised Newby, who attended the July 16 city council meeting with his wife of 56 years, Trudy, and other family members.

“When I was first elected and came to city hall, I was told to meet with Jim Newby. Those were the best words anyone said to me,” Council President Dave Glenn said. “He made the transition so seamless and so easy.”

When Glenn looks at Newby’s empty office, it breaks his heart, he said.

“When we talk about how great Havre de Grace is, it’s because your thumbprint is all over it,” Glenn said.

Also leaving

Public works director Tim Whittie, who came to Havre de Grace from Harford County two and a half years ago, is also leaving city government. His last day is Aug. 3. He will be going to work for the regional engineering firm G.W. Stephens, Whittie said.

Martin said Whittie raised the bar in Havre de Grace.

“I think what you’ve done for the city in two and a half years has propelled us to more than a decade of progress,” Martin said.

Councilwoman Monica Worrell called Whittie a “good get, and it’s hard when you lose a good get.”

Not only did Whittie get down in the trenches with his staff, he would break things down for Worrell when she couldn’t understand how something worked.

“Your ability to stage us for the next 10 years, the foundation you laid for us, is huge,” Worrell said. “It will be difficult to replace you, but we’re grateful we had you for the time we did.”