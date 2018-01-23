Whiteford man charged with stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from Fallston home

A Whiteford man allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a woman’s home while she was in the hospital, according to police.

Carl Ezra Sparks, 41, of the 1500 block of Main Street, was arrested Jan. 17st Wednesday in connection with the theft in November. Charged with first-, third- and fourth-degree burglary, vandalism less than $1,000 and theft $25,000 to $100,000, Sparks is being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center, according to online court records.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in Fallston on Nov. 14; the only person who lives in the house had been in the hospital since Nov. 8, according to charging documents.

A family member, who was doing some repair work at the house, noticed a back security door was open and the door jam and lock set were damaged. Another family member went inside the home and found his mother’s jewelry box was empty.

Detectives spoke with the woman, who was at a rehab center, and she listed numerous items she remembered being in her jewelry box: 30 to 40 gold chains valued at $3,000; two ladies ring sets valued at $5,000; a ladies custom band valued at $3,000, five pairs of diamond earrings valued at $1,000; a man’s wedding band valued at $500; a man’s wooden ring valued at $500; two to five silver certificate $2 bills valued at $15; four gold lieutenant bars pins valued at $500 and a set of gold infantry crossed rifle pins valued at $500.

Another set of items stolen included 11 more items — a 1952 Bel Air High School ring, an ivory elephant pendant, a gold skeleton key pendant and diamond earrings among them — valued at $1,320, according to charging documents.

Detectives spoke with the victim’s daughter, who told police that the current boyfriend of her grandchild’s mother has been known to break into homes and steal, according to charging documents. He was identified as Carl Sparks, according to charging documents.

Police searched the pawn database to see if Sparks had pawned jewelry recently and found several transactions: he received $660 for 11 pieces at Poplar Fine Jewelry in Parkville on Nov. 13; $375 for eight pieces at Poplar Fine Jewelry on Nov. 15; $235 for seven pieces at F&L Jewelers in Churchville on Nov. 20; $95 for five pieces at Diamond Exchange on Nov. 24 and $175 for two pieces at F&L Jewelers on Nov. 27, according to charging documents.

Detectives tracked Sparks, whose vehicle was registered in Pennsylvania, to his home in Whiteford, according to the address on his Maryland driver’s license that he provided to police when he was stopped for a traffic violation in September 2017, charging documents state.