Jeannette Walls, author of 'The Glass Castle' speaks to more than 400 in Harford County

Forest Hill resident Jane O’Neill had one word to describe her experience of meeting author Jeannette Walls Wednesday evening — “surreal.”

Walls, who chronicled in her 2005 memoir “The Glass Castle” her experiences growing up in poverty with a family that constantly moved from place to place, spoke at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp to a sold-out crowd.

She appeared for a VIP meet-and-greet event, hosted by the Harford County Public Library Foundation, before her main presentation. Walls signed copies of her books, met fans and posed for photos during the meet-and-greet.

Walls spoke to more than 400 people during the main event, which was moved from the Abingdon Library to Water’s Edge to accommodate greater-than-anticipated fan interest, according to library system officials.

The HCPL Foundation, Harford County Department of Community Services and the Governor’s Office for Children sponsored Walls’ main presentation and the book-signing that followed. The Ivy Bookshop, of Baltimore, sold copies of Walls’ books during the event, and 10 percent of the proceeds will go back to the library foundation, according to Leslie Smith, a spokesperson for the library foundation.

O’Neill, 54, and her 17-year-old daughter, Morgan Rush, met with Walls during the meet-and-greet.

About 60 people attended the $75 per-person meet-and-greet, library CEO Mary Hastler said. Tickets for Walls’ presentation were free.

“We are both huge fans of Jeanette’s work . . . her stories touch us personally, and she’s just so inspiring,” Rush, a senior at Fallston High School, said.

Walls has written three books, including “The Glass Castle,” her personal memoir, followed by “Half Broke Horses” in 2009, which is the story of her grandmother’s life, starting with helping her father break horses as a child, and then the novel “The Silver Star,” published in 2013.

A movie version of “The Glass Castle,” starring Brie Larson as Walls and Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts as her parents, was released in 2017.

O’Neill said she related “on a very personal level” to “The Glass Castle” book.

Rush, the youngest of three girls, said her experiences growing up were not the same as Walls’ — the author and her siblings dealt with serious poverty — but she did have an “unconventional” childhood.

“One can connect to a story,” Rush said. “Even if none of it happened to the reader, then you can still connect through sympathy or empathy with the characters and how they’re presented, and also the writer and their experiences.”

She praised her mother for raising three daughters and becoming a registered nurse at Johns Hopkins University.

O’Neill told her daughter that what she does with her unconventional upbringing is up to her.

“You can choose to continue the craziness or learn from it,” O’Neill said.

Cassandra Sengel, 29, of White Marsh, chatted with Walls, whom she later said is “my favorite author.”

“Her honesty, I thought, was awesome,” Sengel said of reading Walls’ memoir. “I respected that she was so open about her life growing up and to see how it shaped her future was really thrilling to read.”

Sengel said her sister, who teaches high-school English at an all-female school in New Jersey, has made “The Glass Castle” part of her curriculum.

“It was awesome, she’s wonderful,” Sengel said of meeting Walls. “She’s super upbeat, very friendly.”

Walls was greeted with cheers as she walked onstage after being introduced by Hastler.

She spoke for about 45 minutes about her relationship with her mother and her late father, her fears about telling the truth about her background when she was a successful journalist living in New York City and learning to accept her childhood experiences and understand how they shaped her.

“I thought I could be the woman with no past, the woman from nowhere,” she said.

Walls said her mother “gave me permission, or challenged me, to tell the truth.”

She said her parents stressed having self esteem and getting an education.

“I think if you can get those two things, you can do anything,” Walls said.

She recalled her father taking her and her siblings out to the desert when there was not enough money for Christmas gifts, and he told them to pick any star in the night sky, that it would be their gift.

Walls said she picked the brightest light, which turned out to be the planet Venus.

“It is my most treasured gift ever,” she said.

Walls said her sister saw the trek to the desert as an example of their father not being responsible enough to save money to buy Christmas gifts, and Walls told the audience she could understand her own perspective and that of her sister.

“Everything in life is both a blessing and a curse, and it’s entirely up to us what we choose to focus on,” she said.

Walls said if people try to run from their past demons, “they will chase you.”

“If you’re lucky as I’ve been, you put a harness on your demons and you put them to work for you,” Walls said.

Renee Turner, 47, of Lutherville, said she “teared up” during the presentation.

“Her life lessons can really apply to anyone, and she’s showing how she’s been all the way down on the bottom and all the way to the top, and every person can relate to her,” Turner said while waiting in line to get her book signed.

Brian Pierce, who lives in Rising Sun and works at the Edgewood Area of Aberdeen Proving Ground, said Wednesday’s event was his first exposure to Walls’ work.

The 25-year-old said he learned about the presentation through the Harford library system website — he is a regular patron at the Abingdon branch.

“I thought it was very inspirational,” he said. “It shows that there is hope in the face of adversity. It just shows if you work hard, you can overcome life’s struggles.”