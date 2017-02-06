C. Edwin 'Bunk' Grimmel Sr. honored for 75 years of service with the Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company

When C. Edwin "Bunk" Grimmel Sr. joined the Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company in January of 1941, The United States had not entered World War II, the nationwide release of the now-classic film "Citizen Kane" was nine months away, and the fire company itself, founded in November of 1929, was a mere 11 years old.

The 93-year-old Grimmel is the longest-serving active member of the fire company, and he was honored for his more than 75 years of service during the annual awards banquet Saturday evening. The banquet was held in the hall of the company's main firehouse on Federal Hill Road.

"I thank the Lord for giving me all those years," he said.

Company President Stephen Lancaster said he can "count on two fingers, maybe," the number of people statewide – including Grimmel – who have 75 years of service with a volunteer fire company.

"That's a huge accomplishment, wow," Lancaster said. "Congratulations, and I can't speak enough about that."

Grimmel and his wife of 68 years, Dixie, attended the banquet along with their children and grandchildren – their granddaughters have been selling animals at the annual 4-H Livestock Sale at the Harford County Farm Fair for the past 25 years.

Two of the Grimmel girls, Melissa and Madelyn, have taken the auction's coveted "triple crown," when their animals won Grand Champion in three categories.

Kristen Grimmel Deford noted her grandfather regularly visits with young fire company members.

"He comes here every single day to visit them," Deford said. "He fills them in on the history of the company."

Jarrettsville's main firehouse, which opened in 1991, was built on part of Bunk and Dixie Grimmel's 300-acre farm.

Dixie Grimmel noted her husband served under every fire chief in the company's history.

"And I had good relations with all the chiefs," Bunk Grimmel said.

Grimmel spent more than 50 years as an active firefighter and apparatus driver, and he was a fire captain, a first lieutenant, a chief engineer and member of the board of directors. The company made him an active life member in 1974, and he became a member of the Harford-Cecil Volunteer Firemen's Association Hall of Fame in 1991, according to a biography in the banquet program.

"He has lived through a world war; he has fed soldiers and families after they have gone to war," Richard Brooks, director of emergency services for Cecil County and the banquet's master of ceremonies, said.

Grimmel received recognitions from his fire company, the Harford County Council, County Executive Barry Glassman, the Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Association, the Maryland State Firemen's Association, the Maryland House of Delegates, the Maryland Senate and Gov. Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan.

State Sen. Robert Cassilly presented commendations on behalf of the Senate and the governor and first lady.

"They're very proud of you, and wish they could be here tonight with you," he said of the Hogans.

The Jarrettsville fire company is celebrating another milestone this year, the 35th anniversary of its annual Christmas train garden, a popular holiday stop for Harford County families.

Company awards

Michael Amole was named the Firefighter of the Year for 2016, but Jarrettsville did not have an EMS person of the year. However, outgoing EMS Chief Rick Tauson was honored for his 10 years of service in that role.

Outgoing Fire Chief Ben Kurtz and incoming Chief Bryan Schulz had a ceremonial exchange of badges.

Robert Hoskins was inducted into the Harford-Cecil Volunteer Firemen's Hall of Fame. Denessa Fruhling, Mike Hays, John Lassack and Robert Tharp were honored as life members of Jarrettsville.

A number of other members, in addition to Bunk Grimmel, were honored for their years of service.

John Cooney Jr., Stefanie Diehl, Andrew and Emma Hartline and Michael Smith were honored for five years in fire and EMS, Laura Barwick, Nancy Dorn, Andrew Hays and Kenneth Sterner for 10 years; Terry Murphy for 15 years; Fred James and Rick Tauson for 20 years; Tami Cooney and John Lassack for 25 years, Mark Grubb for 30 years; Joan Chapman, Catherine O'Neill and Rod Preston Jr. for 35 years; Edwin Calary Jr. for 40 years and Allen Henderson for 55 years of service.

Auxiliary members Karen and Stefanie Diehl were honored for their five years of service; Robbin Graybeal, Barbara Schulz and Terry Sullivan for 10 years, Melba Yates for 25 years and Ruth Ann Poole for 55 years of service.

The top fire responders for 2016 were Ben Kurtz, 421 calls; Bryan Schulz, 312 calls; Allen Henderson, 273; John Simpson, 254; Cody Klapka, 246; Bryan Hoskins, 236; Rob Parks, 231; Albie Breidenbaugh, 222; Cory Townsend, 210 and Ted Burkhardt, 209 calls.

The top EMS responders were Rick Tauson with 173 calls; Ted Burkhardt, 134; Debbie Woodfin, 100; Stefanie Diehl, 97; Mike Galbreath, 94; Zach Kraft, 78; Kat Wright, 76; Hannah Riale, 66; Ben Kurtz, 60 and Brittany Aris, 51 calls.

Company officials memorialized three members who died in 2016 – Edwin E. Calary Sr., Edward Dorn and Neal Williams. Relatives of each person lit a candle in his honor.

Lancaster, the company president, read a brief biography of each man and listed his contributions.

"I am amazed and what each one has given of themselves, unselfishly," Lancaster said.