Bel Air honors Memorial Day student speaker

Bel Air town officials on Monday evening honored the student speaker at the town’s Memorial Day observance.

Jakob DiMarino, who attends Southampton Middle School, received a certificate of recognition from the Board of Town Commissioners during a town hall meeting.

“Jakob, being chosen as a guest speaker by the Air American Legion Post 39 for their Memorial Day celebration is an accomplishment to be proud of,” the proclamation states. “Therefore, on behalf of the citizens of theTown of Bet Air, we, the Be! Air Board of Town Commissioners, recognize Jakob DeMarino as worthy of this Certificate of Recognition and encourage him to continue his commitment to excellence.”

Each year, the American Legion Post, which organizes the town’s Memorial Day observance, also gives local middle students an opportunity to write an essay “What Memorial Day Means to Me,” with one student being chosen to deliver his or her essay during the ceremony.

Jakob delivered his stirring essay during the May 28 ceremony before more than 500 people who gathered in Shamrock Park.

