Inmate at Harford detention center charged with trying to kill another inmate

A Harford County Detention Center inmate was charged Tuesday with trying to kill another inmate a day earlier, according to court records.

Harold Ferguson, 42, of the 3500 block of Sandpiper Court in Edgewood, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, according to online court records.

Ferguson was brought to the detention Sunday after being arrested on charges of illegal possession of ammunition and a regulated firearm, firearm possession as a convicted felon and having a handgun in his vehicle. He was behind held without bail, pending a bail review before a District Court judge early Monday afternoon.

According to online court records, the judge at the bail review set Ferguson’s bail at $25,000, which he posted and was subsequently released from the detention center.

While still in the detention center Monday, Ferguson allegedly tried to strangle another inmate, according to charging documents. The incident was recorded on surveillance video.

Ferguson and three other inmates — the victim and two other inmates — housed in the detention center’s Q-block were being taken from their housing unit to another part of the jail to meet with their lawyers about their respective cases, according to charging documents.

The victim and one inmate were already in the sally port between two sections of the detention center when Ferguson and another inmate joined them, according to charging documents.

On the video, Ferguson is seen saying something to one of the two witnesses, picking up a pair of white tube socks from a chair in the corner and then allegedly stretching one of them across the throat of the victim, putting it tightly behind his neck.

“The sock was being used as a ligature by the suspect,” according to the charging documents.

Ferguson allegedly forced the victim’s head against a wall; the victim’s hands were trying to keep the sock away from his neck, preventing him from trying to stop his head from hitting the wall, the documents state.

Ferguson then allegedly pulled the victim off his feet, causing him to fall backward.

During the assault, one of the witnesses was repeatedly knocking on the door to the cell block to notify the correctional deputy assigned to Q-block, according to charging documents.

As the deputy approaches the sally port, Ferguson released the victim, who was then treated at the detention center infirmary. He suffered deep redness to his neck and several ligature marks and a cut to his left eyebrow, according to charging documents.

The incident remains under investigation and no motive for the assault has been established, said Cristie Kahler, director of media relations for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Ferguson was arrested Tuesday and had a bail review hearing Wednesday, when he was ordered held without bail pending a competency evaluation, according to online court documents.