Ishak sworn in as sixth Harford Circuit Court judge

During his first motions hearings as a law clerk, Paul Ishak knew he'd made the right decision to not follow his father into medicine. But he didn't come to that realization until after he thought "Oh God, what have I done?"

Nearly 30 years after his service as a clerk, the 53-year-old Ishak was publicly sworn in Wednesday as Harford County's sixth Circuit Court judge.

"I will continue the strong tradition of this bench, that those who appear before me will be treated with dignity and respect. And persons will solely be judged by the content of their character," Ishak told the family, friends, colleagues and fellow judges packed into the courtroom to witness him take the oath of office.

Ishak is ready for the new chapter in his career.

"I'm elated, exhilarated. Any time when the room is filled like that, the energy is just amazing. All these people from all different areas, it's so great to see them all in one place," Ishak said after the ceremony.

He's excited, not nervous, about being a judge.

"I've lived in courtrooms for 27 years," he said. "I've always tried to carry himself in a way that would be receptive to the court."

Newly sworn in Curcuit Court judge Paul Ishak speaks to those gathered in the ceremonial courtroom during Wednesday evening's investiture ceremony.

This month, he is sitting next to Judge Yolanda Curtin, his mentor as she hears cases, and in February, he'll hear the cases under her supervision. In March he is expected to begin hearing cases on his own.

Though the Havre de Grace resident was sworn in during a private ceremony last week, Ishak's public swearing in came with all the pomp and circumstance of the "time-honored" tradition of investiture in the ceremonial courtroom of the Harford County Courthouse.

But it also came with levity and humor, as Ishak's career was recounted.

Carl Schlaich, the president-elect of the Harford County Bar Association, of which Ishak is a member, recalled Ishak as a "mostly paying dues member" whom he's known since his youthful days as a law clerk for Judge Steven Waldron.

"I'm told on his good days Judge Waldron still remembers that," Schlaich joked.

He said Ishak learned a valuable lesson after he was nominated to serve as president of the association: never miss a meeting of the nominating committee.

And at Stark and Keenan, where Ishak practiced law for 27 years, he was most known for putting together his firm's "ringer-laden" championship bowling team.

On a more serious note, Waldron spoke highly of his first full-time law clerk – he had just come on the bench five months earlier.

"As a judge, if you're lucky, there is a special bond between a judge and a clerk, particularly a good clerk like Paul, whom you respect. And they become a part of a special family," Waldron said. "And so it is with that familial pride that I look upon Paul today."

Ishak will excel in his new position because of who he is, Waldron said.

"He is well experienced in the law. He is certainly bright enough and has a strong work ethic, But most importantly, Paul is a man of the people. He is a good man, a family man, a man with good values," Waldron said. "Paul is a patient man, a respectful man and litigants and trial attorneys will find him to be a fair and patient judge in allowing them to present their cases."

April Ishak, right, helps her husband Paul Ishak put on his judge's robe during his investiture ceremony Wednesday evening.

Waldron recounted their biggest case together, one in which a man shot a cab driver just outside of New York City and made his way down I-95, with a couple carjackings along the way.

During jury selection for his case, the man tried to strike up a friendship with Ishak, and murmured numbers to him, rating the female jurors as they returned to their seats after questioning.

"That failed to create a bond between him and Paul," Waldron said, so the man said something to Ishak in Spanish, thinking he was Hispanic. Ishak responded with the infamous "Ishak look of disdain and indignation."

When the defendant said "Aren't you Spanish? Then what are you?" Ishak replied, "I'm an American."

"Well at that moment I expected the American flag to unfurl. And I swear I could hear a feint rendition of the 'Battle Hymn of the Republic,'" Waldron said.

A judge for a week, Ishak has already hit a bit of a "bump" in the road.

Judge Kevin Mahoney had "fashioned himself the Adonis of the bench, and now there might be some jealousy now that we have Dr. Zhivago against the leprechaun," Waldron said.

He told Ishak he's beginning a "very special job ... more than a job, it is a sacred trust."

"People crave justice. It is the cornerstone of our government, it is the foundation of our society, it is what makes our country truly great. And so treat everyone who appears before you with respect, but also demand the same, not for you but for the robe you wear and for the flags that sit behind you," Waldron said. "The right decision isn't always and, easy or popular, have back bone to honor your oath and make the right decision. This isn't a popularity contest. Your job isn't to make everyone happy, your job is to do justice and call it as you see it. Remain true to your convictions, remain true to your values and most of all remain true to the law."

As the ceremony concluded, Ishak thanked the many people who have helped him get where he is – Gov. Larry Hogan, Harford County officials, bar association members as well as the city of Havre de Grace and Susquehanna Hose Company and, most importantly, he said, his family – his wife, April, and their four children.

"All of you, most especially April, have sacrificed a lot. You've been patient and encouraging all the way. You've lifted me up from low spots and kept my feet on ground when I needed to come back to reality. Thank you for being there for me through it all, the good and not so good. We work hard, we play hard, in that order," Ishak said to them. "I'm proud to be called your son, brother, father and to you, April, husband. You're all my world and I thank you and I salute you. There's no way I would be here without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."