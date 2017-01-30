Havre de Grace to hold public work session Tuesday on plans for Independence Day festivities

Members of the community, who want to hear more details about the 2017 Havre de Grace Independence Day celebration, which is under new management this year, can attend a public work session Tuesday at Havre de Grace City Hall.

The work session, which will be hosted by the mayor and City Council, begins at 6 p.m. The purpose is to "allow for interaction" between the city administration, council and the members of the new Independence Day Commission, according to a notice posted on the city website.

The volunteer Independence Day Commission was formed by the city last year after the members of the former nonprofit Independence Day Celebration Committee resigned en masse. The committee, also made up of volunteers, had been raising funds for and putting on Independence Day events that draw thousands of people to the city – including a downtown parade, carnival and fireworks show - since the late 1980s.

The new commission proposes kicking off the festivities July 2 with the traditional parade, followed by a concert with The Amish Outlaws on Washington Street downtown and the fireworks show that night. The five-day carnival, which has traditionally preceded the parade and fireworks, is then scheduled for July 3 through July 7.

The carnival will be in Hutchins Park along the Susquehanna River waterfront, instead of its usual location, Tydings Park overlooking the Chesapeake Bay, and the fireworks will be shot from a barge in the river, rather than Tydings Island, the traditional spot. Organizers expect spectators will be able to see the show from any location along the waterfront, rather than having to be crammed into Tydings Park.

The parade remains unchanged, however, according to commission Chair Christy Silverstein. She noted Thursday that it will begin at 2 p.m. and follow the same route as past years, starting at Warren Street, moving along Union Avenue and ending at Tydings Park.

"Nothing has changed with the parade," she said. "It's as it has been in the last 30 years."

The parade is expected to last about two hours, which would give units from the beginning of the parade time to get back on their buses and head out of town, or participants can make their way to downtown for the concert.

Silverstein said Police Chief Teresa Walter told organizers foot traffic "would be able to flow without any difficulty" from Tydings Park to the site of the concert, which starts at 5 p.m.

The 100 and 200 blocks of Washington Street will be closed for the concert, which lasts until 7:30 p.m. Pennington Avenue will be closed between Lodge Lane and Strawberry Lane in front of the Havre de Grace Visitors Center between 1 and 9 p.m. to give the band time to set up and break down.

"We wanted the streets to open up by 8 p.m., with the exception of that one block," Silverstein said.