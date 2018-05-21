Man in pink robe - and nothing else - jumps rope in Harford County supermarket

Shoppers at a Harford County supermarket got a pink surprise late last week.

According to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, a man dressed in only a pink bathrobe was jumping rope in the aisles of the Klein’s ShopRite, located in the 1300 block of Riverside Parkway in Riverside/Belcamp, on Thursday afternoon.

As the unidentified man jumped rope, his friend did a video, according to a Sheriff’s Office post on its Facebook page.

Since there was nothing "underneath" the robe, the man is facing indecent exposure charges, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Wasielewski, 410-612-1717.